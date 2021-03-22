 Monday, March 22, 2021 62.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Congressman Jody Hice Announces Campaign For Georgia Secretary Of State

Monday, March 22, 2021

Congressman Jody Hice of Georgia's 10th District announced he would challenge Brad Raffensperger for Secretary of State.

Mr. Hice said, "Free and fair elections are the foundation of our country. What Brad Raffensperger did was create cracks in the integrity of our elections, which I wholeheartedly believe individuals took advantage of in 2020. Though I am encouraged to see the General Assembly taking it upon themselves to address some of the glaring issues in our elections, Georgia deserves a Secretary of State who will own the responsibilities of the office.

If elected, I will instill confidence in our election process by upholding the Georgia Constitution, enforcing meaningful reform and aggressively pursuing those who commit voter fraud.

"Every Georgian, in fact every American, has the right to be outraged by the actions and, simultaneously, the inaction of our Secretary of State. Our state deserves a leader who steers clear of scandals and focuses on the incredibly important duties of the office. If elected, my top priority will be ensuring every Georgian's legally cast ballot is counted in future elections. I am excited about our campaign and I know together we can renew integrity!"


March 22, 2021

Police Blotter: House Guests Clean, Shower, Stay; Grand Prix With Smiley Face, Love Sticker Is Missing

March 22, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

March 22, 2021

Congressman Jody Hice Announces Campaign For Georgia Secretary Of State


Police assisted EMS with a man at the shopping plaza at 115 Browns Ferry Road. EMS asked for police due to the man wanting to go to the hospital, but he was giving fake information and was having ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Congressman Jody Hice of Georgia's 10th District announced he would challenge Brad Raffensperger for Secretary of State. Mr. Hice said, "Free and fair elections are the foundation of our country. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: House Guests Clean, Shower, Stay; Grand Prix With Smiley Face, Love Sticker Is Missing

Police assisted EMS with a man at the shopping plaza at 115 Browns Ferry Road. EMS asked for police due to the man wanting to go to the hospital, but he was giving fake information and was having a hard time and making a scene. After speaking to the man, he was complaining that his feet had some sort of disease on them. The EMT said the man's feet were just wet and cold and that ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

An Essential Court Function Is Bringing The Words Of The Law To Life

Over the past months, we have discussed the federal judiciary’s fundamental functions in our American democracy. One of those functions is to articulate and interpret the law. As stated by Chief Justice John Marshall in the famous Marbury v. Madison decision, “It is emphatically the duty of the Judicial Department to say what the law is. Those who apply the rule to particular cases ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Very Sad Ending

Some believe that when a person commits suicide, it is the most selfish act that there is. This is because every one of those who loved the victim are haunted by the question, “What could I have done?” Imagine the pain that fell over 49 states and 10 foreign countries over the weekend when Kent Taylor’s family announced he could no longer suffer the after-effects of the COVID 19 ... (click for more)

Sports

Dalton State Men Take 3-2 Win Over Mobile, Finish Perfect In SSAC Soccer

#18 Dalton State finished out a perfect conference slate with a 3-2 win over #7 Mobile (Ala.) at Lakeshore Park in Dalton on Saturday. HOW IT HAPPENED FIRST HALF (1-0 UM) UM: Emman Rahimi converted a penalty kick on a questionable call in the box in the 24'. (1-1 T) DS: The Roadrunners drew even 2 minutes later when their scoring attempt was thwarted by a hand ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Hold Off MTSU To Advance In NCAA Tournament

Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell are perhaps the best guard duo in the SEC, and the Lady Vol backcourt tandem was nigh unstoppable in the open court whenever the Blue Raiders gave them the chance. Whether it was Burrell driving across the lane for a strong finish going to her right, or Davis eurostepping right and then left for an opposite-hand finish, both players showed their creativity ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors