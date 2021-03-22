Senator Blackburn Says Cartels Are Emboldened By President Biden

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn on Sunday visited the U.S./Mexico border in Arizona with local law enforcement officials.

“The law enforcement officials I spoke with in Arizona were in unanimous agreement – Joe Biden’s lax enforcement policies created a crisis at our southern border,” said Senator Blackburn. “Joe Biden has emboldened drug cartels and human smugglers.

“In Pinal County, there has been a massive increase in illegal drug trafficking by bold and dangerous cartels. In Cochise County, construction crews built roads and removed natural barriers in order to construct the border wall. On President Biden’s first day in office, he issued an executive order halting this construction. Now, the cartels and human traffickers are using these same roads to traffic drugs and illegal immigrants straight into our communities.

“Until we secure our southern border, every town is a border town, and every state is a border state. I thank Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels for their strong leadership and commitment to upholding and enforcing the rule of law.”