Senator Blackburn Says Cartels Are Emboldened By President Biden

Monday, March 22, 2021
Senator Marsha Blackburn at the U.S. border in Arizona
Senator Marsha Blackburn at the U.S. border in Arizona

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn on Sunday visited the U.S./Mexico border in Arizona with local law enforcement officials.

“The law enforcement officials I spoke with in Arizona were in unanimous agreement – Joe Biden’s lax enforcement policies created a crisis at our southern border,” said Senator Blackburn. “Joe Biden has emboldened drug cartels and human smugglers.

“In Pinal County, there has been a massive increase in illegal drug trafficking by bold and dangerous cartels. In Cochise County, construction crews built roads and removed natural barriers in order to construct the border wall. On President Biden’s first day in office, he issued an executive order halting this construction. Now, the cartels and human traffickers are using these same roads to traffic drugs and illegal immigrants straight into our communities.

“Until we secure our southern border, every town is a border town, and every state is a border state. I thank Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels for their strong leadership and commitment to upholding and enforcing the rule of law.”


March 22, 2021

Senator Blackburn Says Cartels Are Emboldened By President Biden

HCSO Awarded Federal COPS Grant To Support Employee Mental Health And Wellness


Opinion

Restaurants Should Have Large Signs Indicating Closed Dining Rooms

I understand why some restaurants choose to close their dining rooms and only offer drive through service in these troubling times. These restaurants are apparently having trouble getting employees to work (especially since these employees can get more from our government for staying home than they can make working). I won’t get into that aspect of this. My complaint is this: ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Very Sad Ending

Some believe that when a person commits suicide, it is the most selfish act that there is. This is because every one of those who loved the victim are haunted by the question, “What could I have done?” Imagine the pain that fell over 49 states and 10 foreign countries over the weekend when Kent Taylor’s family announced he could no longer suffer the after-effects of the COVID 19 ... (click for more)

Sports

Dalton State Men Take 3-2 Win Over Mobile, Finish Perfect In SSAC Soccer

#18 Dalton State finished out a perfect conference slate with a 3-2 win over #7 Mobile (Ala.) at Lakeshore Park in Dalton on Saturday. HOW IT HAPPENED FIRST HALF (1-0 UM) UM: Emman Rahimi converted a penalty kick on a questionable call in the box in the 24'. (1-1 T) DS: The Roadrunners drew even 2 minutes later when their scoring attempt was thwarted by a hand ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Hold Off MTSU To Advance In NCAA Tournament

Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell are perhaps the best guard duo in the SEC, and the Lady Vol backcourt tandem was nigh unstoppable in the open court whenever the Blue Raiders gave them the chance. Whether it was Burrell driving across the lane for a strong finish going to her right, or Davis eurostepping right and then left for an opposite-hand finish, both players showed their creativity ... (click for more)


