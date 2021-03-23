Police Blotter: Woman Who Keeps Explicit Photos Of Herself On Phone Has Issues; Online Bill For Yorkie Is Almost $3,000 And Rising

A resident of Laurelton Drive said sometime during the night an unknown suspect got inside his 2007 Toyota FJC, which was parked in the driveway. Once inside, the suspect opened the passenger's side console and took $100 cash plus a gas card. He believes that his son is the one who took the money. He said they had a falling out a year ago and have not spoken since. The son said he had nothing to do with the break-in and seemed to not even know that his father had moved from their past house in another subdivision.

* * *

A man said he needed to go to his ex-girlfriend's house on Campbell Street to get some of his belongings. When I arrived at her house her daughter answered the door and said her mother was not there but she had left the man's belongings in the living room for him to get. The man got his things and left the residence without incident.

* * *

A woman on Starview Lane said an unknown person is sending explicit pictures and videos of her to her friends and other people. She said this started about two days ago. She provided the phone they were sent from. She said she keeps this type of pictures and videos of herself on her cellphone.

* * *

A woman at E. 25th Street Court said she came outside to find her vehicle damaged. She said someone kicked her vehicle on the passenger back window and busted both tail lights out. Upon further investigation, there was a footprint on the back passenger window and both tail lights were indeed busted out.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported seeing a fire behind the apartments that are being renovated on Fisher Avenue. The Chattanooga Fire Department extinguished a small trash fire behind the building. An officer made contact with a man who reported he is a worker who got his vehicle stuck and decided to continue working at the construction site. He said he made the fire to warm up.

* * *

A woman on Metro Park Lane said she heard glass breaking outside her back door. She then called her neighbor, who saw a tall, skinny male, wearing a ski mask fleeing from the property. The woman said nothing was taken from the property. Police drove through the area and did not locate anyone matching the suspect description.

* * *

A man who works for Prime Precast Solution said he was driving one of the company's work trucks, a 2011 Nissan Titan (GA tag). When he stopped at a gas station on Rossville Boulevard the previous night at approximately 11 p.m. he left the keys inside the vehicle because he was only running inside for a minute. When he came back outside he found that the truck had been stolen. The only identifying information on the vehicle was that there is a black tool box in the bed of the truck. An officer later located the stolen vehicle at 4700 Wilson Road with the keys in it. The owner was contacted and the vehicle was picked up.

* * *

Police were notified by a woman on Noah Reid Road that her vehicle had been taken sometime in the night. She thinks it was around 5 a.m. as she remembers hearing her dogs barking around this time. She noticed that her garage door was open as someone had pulled the safety release this morning when she checked the garage. How suspects entered the garage is unknown at this time. There is no suspect information or video evidence at the scene that could be located at this time. The woman said her key fob is still in the vehicle and it is push to start. She was able to track the vehicle via parking assistance to somewhere in Georgia but an exact address is not known at this time. The vehicle has been entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Citico Avenue said sometime between 5:45 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. someone slashed the tires on her vehicle and shoved a candy bar in the gas tank. She said she did not see who did it and as far as she knows at this time no one else saw the suspects. She said she had been in an argument with some females on Facebook last night and one of them may have done it, but she does not have a proof at this time.

* * *

A manager of Hunter Utilities on Shallowford Road said about 12:45 p.m. a light blue Honda Civic covered in mud pulled up, a black male jumped out, grabbed a Stihl concrete saw from the back of his truck, got back in the vehicle and it sped off. He said the driver remained in the vehicle while the passenger grabbed the saw. The incident and description of the suspect vehicle was bolo'd by dispatch.

* * *

A resident of Hickory Valley Road showed an officer a video of a white male going through his Jeep and stealing things. The vehicle that the white male got into looked like a silver Ford Fusion. The man gave a list of things that were stolen.

* * *

While clearing the scene of a shoplifting call, loss prevention at Walmart on Highway 153 reported an additional theft that occurred earlier in the day. Loss prevention told police that a woman stole approximately $600 worth of items of the store. The suspect in the video appeared to be the woman named by Walmart LP, but police were unable to get a positive identification due to the suspect wearing a mask. The suspect left the scene in a Honda Civic (TN tag). This tag is registered to a woman, who was said to be the ex-girlfriend of the suspected shoplifter.

* * *

Police observed a man walking on Cummings Highway in a very dangerous spot for pedestrian travel. Police gave him a ride across the ridge to the Mountain Hotel.

* * *

At the Home Depot at 7421 Commons Blvd., officers spoke with a loss prevention employee who said a young black female walked past all points of sale with nine containers of detergent. The LP was able to recover the merchandise before the suspect could make it to their vehicle. The suspect left in a gray SUV with an unknown tag.

* * *

On Montview Drive, a man reported a stolen Mazda 6SP. He said his mother primarily uses this vehicle and he was speaking for her due to a language barrier. He said the vehicle was parked in the front of the house while it was still running and after 10 minutes went by the car was gone. His

mother still has the keys because it is a push start vehicle. There is a dint on the back right bumper and it has tinted windows. The vehicle was put into NCIC.

* * *

A man said he left his 2007 Honda Pilot on the parking lot of Publix on East Brainerd Road. He said he found about 9 p.m. that someone had cut off the catalytic converter.

* * *

A resident of St Elmo Avenue said he last saw his bike about 7 p.m. and it was secured with a bike chain/lock outside. The next morning around 9 a.m., he discovered that the chain had been cut and the bike was gone. There were no security cameras that covered the area where his Honda was parked.

* * *

A woman on Allemande Way said someone broke into her 2015 Honda Civic and ransacked it. She said the contents of the glove compartment and the console were strewn all over the inside of her car. As best as she can tell, there was nothing stolen. She said her vehicle was locked and she does not know how entry was made. She found no damage to her vehicle.

* * *

An officer met with a female on Cameron Lane who said she attempted to buy a Yorkie dog online. She tried to purchase the dog from a website called Happy Pet Companion. She was under the impression that the dog would be shipped from Azle, Tex., to her address. She showed the officer that she paid multiple amounts toward the company using Apple Pay and Cash App. It added up to $2,945 total for acquiring the dog. She said the business was supposedly run by Cathryn and Robert Green. The address for the business is listed as 7355 Reed Road, Azle, Texas. She has multiple text messages where the business was attempting to get more money from her, but she eventually stopped sending extra money. She said the dog had the delivery date for the following Monday.

* * *

Police spoke on the phone with a woman who said she arrived at work on E. Third Street around 8 a.m. and left around 3:30 p.m. She said she started her vehicle and it sounded terrible so she called for help. Shortly thereafter, she was notified that her catalytic converter was cut from her vehicle. Her vehicle was towed by A-1 Towing.

* * *

An officer said at the Walmart on Signal Mountain Road he advised a manager that he had seen a suspected homeless person walking with three shopping carts filled with various items. He informed him that in another part of town, some stores have been charging homeless people who remove shopping carts from the premises of the store with theft. The manager stated he would speak with his management about doing the same and then follow up with police.