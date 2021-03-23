Pastors Endorse White, Lee, Hester In Chattanooga Runoff

Chattanooga Pastors for Good Government have issued the following endorsements for the Chattanooga's City Runoff Election.

They said, "The Bible teaches that God created civil government for the order and protection of society. While we do not agree with every position of these candidates, we believe that Kim White as Mayor and Tom Lee and Isiah Hester as Councilmen will be great public servants serving the interests of the people of Chattanooga.

"We encourage you to pray and to vote in this city runoff election. And we ask you to please share this list with your family and friends. Our nation is living in desperate times, and we need good and courageous governmental leaders.”

Recommendations for the Chattanooga City Election

Mayor Kim White

District 2 Tom Lee

District 5 Isiah Hester





The pastors include Joe Harris, Harmony Baptist Church; Andrew Huffman, Chattanooga Primitive Baptist Church; James Hindman, Chattanooga Primitive Baptist Church; Ray Wrinkle, Falling Water Baptist Tabernacle; Robby Jackson, New Haven Baptist Church; and Dustin Taylor, Lupton Drive Baptist Church.

