Pastors For Good Government Endorse White, Lee, Hester In Chattanooga Runoff

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Chattanooga Pastors for Good Government have issued the following endorsements for the Chattanooga's City Runoff Election. 

  

They said, "The Bible teaches that God created civil government for the order and protection of society.

While we do not agree with every position of these candidates, we believe that Kim White as Mayor and Tom Lee and Isiah Hester as Councilmen will be great public servants serving the interests of the people of Chattanooga.  

  

"We encourage you to pray and to vote in this city runoff election. And we ask you to please share this list with your family and friends. Our nation is living in desperate times, and we need good and courageous governmental leaders.”   

Recommendations for the Chattanooga City Election
Mayor                  Kim White 
District 2              Tom Lee    
District 5              Isiah Hester  

The pastors include Joe Harris, Harmony Baptist Church; Andrew Huffman, Chattanooga Primitive Baptist Church; James Hindman, Chattanooga Primitive Baptist Church; Ray Wrinkle, Falling Water Baptist Tabernacle; Robby Jackson, New Haven Baptist Church; and Dustin Taylor, Lupton Drive Baptist Church. 



Police Blotter: Woman Who Keeps Explicit Photos Of Herself On Phone Has Issues; Online Bill For Yorkie Is Almost $3,000 And Rising

A resident of Laurelton Drive said sometime during the night an unknown suspect got inside his 2007 Toyota FJC, which was parked in the driveway. Once inside, the suspect opened the passenger's side console and took $100 cash plus a gas card. He believes that his son is the one who took the money. He said they had a falling out a year ago and have not spoken since. The son said ... (click for more)

Coonrod Gets Support From Mitchell On Setting Juneteenth As City Holiday

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod picked up support for adding add Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees. Councilman Jerry Mitchell said, "What makes Juneteenth less important than the other 11 city holidays other than it got there last." He added, "I personally think we should do it and show that Chattanooga is changing." However, Councilman Mitchell is soon ... (click for more)

Share Your Voice In The Riverfront Planning Process

To me, the Riverfront District near the Aquarium is relaxing, it’s a place of serenity and peace. This level of tranquility allows me to clear my mind and prepare to face the challenges that are before me. I take time to look at the ripples of the water because each of them are unique and represent opportunity. It reduces stress and minimize anxiety, during times like now it allows ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vaccines Arrive Galore

Within the next 14 days, there will be 661,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine that will arrive in Tennessee and – on the 15 th day from today – it is extremely probable any person in the state over the age of 16 will be able to roll up their sleeve and get the best in urgent life insurance for absolutely free. That’s right … two weeks away. “We can do better than that if we can ... (click for more)

NCAA Women's Hoops Central: #3 Seed Tennessee vs. #6 Seed Michigan

No. 3 seed Tennessee (17-7, 9-4 SEC) and No. 6 seed Michigan (15-5, 9-4 Big Ten) will face one another for the first-time ever on Tuesday in an NCAA Second Round River Walk Region contest. The No. 13/15-ranked Lady Vols and No. 16/14 Wolverines are set to play at 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. CT) on the North Court at the Alamodome in San Antonio. UT earned its way to this meeting ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Takes Down Samford In Five Set Win

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team earned a thrilling 3-2 (23-25, 30-28, 25-15, 15-25, 15-7) victory over league-leading Samford, halting the Bulldogs' win streak at 11 matches and opportunity to clinch the Southern Conference regular season title on Monday afternoon inside Maclellan Gymnasium. Chattanooga improves to 6-10 overall and 4-10 in league play following the victory. ... (click for more)


