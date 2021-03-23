City Council Split On Whether To End Requirement That City Workers Live In State Of Tennessee

The City Council is split on whether to seek to end a requirement that city workers have to live in the state of Tennessee.

Chairman Chip Henderson said both the city police chief and fire chief strongly favor doing away with the rule that is part of the city charter and was also included in the 1990 Federal Court ruling in Brown vs. City of Chattanooga.

He said that would open it up for recruiting officers and firefighters from North Georgia and North Alabama.

Chairman Henderson said, "Being a border city (and having the restriction in place) hampers our recruiting."

He noted there was a bill in the legislature to expand municipal hiring outside of Tennessee, but he said Senator Todd Gardenhire moved to exempt Chattanooga from it and the bill finally "went down in flames."

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said the reason the rule was placed in the lawsuit was to insure better employment opportunities for black city residents.

She said, "The main reason we have trouble recruiting (for fire and police) is because the pay is too low. It needs to be raised."

Councilwoman Carol Berz said she agreed, saying she is "against extending the borders." She said the Brown decision by Judge Allan Edgar "was meant to level the playing field" in employment and other areas. She said, "I agree that the salaries need to be increased."

Chairman Henderson said the city attorney has been checking with Federal Court on whether the Brown decision is still in effect or no longer applies.

Attorney Phil Noblett was asked how the extension would affect employment of blacks. He said, "It depends on how many African Americans you have living in North Georgia and North Alabama.

Councilman Russell Gilbert replied, "Ain't many."