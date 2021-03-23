 Tuesday, March 23, 2021 59.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

City Council Split On Whether To End Requirement That City Workers Live In State Of Tennessee

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

The City Council is split on whether to seek to end a requirement that city workers have to live in the state of Tennessee.

Chairman Chip Henderson said both the city police chief and fire chief strongly favor doing away with the rule that is part of the city charter and was also included in the 1990 Federal Court ruling in Brown vs. City of Chattanooga. 

He said that would open it up for recruiting officers and firefighters from North Georgia and North Alabama.

Chairman Henderson said, "Being a border city (and having the restriction in place) hampers our recruiting."

He noted there was a bill in the legislature to expand municipal hiring outside of Tennessee, but he said Senator Todd Gardenhire moved to exempt Chattanooga from it and the bill finally "went down in flames." 

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said the reason the rule was placed in the lawsuit was to insure better employment opportunities for black city residents.

She said, "The main reason we have trouble recruiting (for fire and police) is because the pay is too low. It needs to be raised."

Councilwoman Carol Berz said she agreed, saying she is "against extending the borders." She said the Brown decision by Judge Allan Edgar "was meant to level the playing field" in employment and other areas. She said, "I agree that the salaries need to be increased."

Chairman Henderson said the city attorney has been checking with Federal Court on whether the Brown decision is still in effect or no longer applies.

Attorney Phil Noblett was asked how the extension would affect employment of blacks. He said, "It depends on how many African Americans you have living in North Georgia and North Alabama.

Councilman Russell Gilbert replied, "Ain't many."

 

 

 


March 23, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Who Keeps Explicit Photos Of Herself On Phone Has Issues; Online Bill For Yorkie Is Almost $3,000 And Rising

March 23, 2021

Coonrod Gets Support From Mitchell On Setting Juneteenth As City Holiday

March 23, 2021

Back-To-Back Storms To Unleash Deluge Over South


A resident of Laurelton Drive said sometime during the night an unknown suspect got inside his 2007 Toyota FJC, which was parked in the driveway. Once inside, the suspect opened the passenger's ... (click for more)

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod picked up support for adding add Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees. Councilman Jerry Mitchell said, "What makes Juneteenth less important than ... (click for more)

A week after an outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes sent Americans seeking shelter across the South, back-to-back storm systems are expected to unleash excessive rainfall over the south-central ... (click for more)



A resident of Laurelton Drive said sometime during the night an unknown suspect got inside his 2007 Toyota FJC, which was parked in the driveway. Once inside, the suspect opened the passenger's side console and took $100 cash plus a gas card. He believes that his son is the one who took the money. He said they had a falling out a year ago and have not spoken since. The son said ... (click for more)

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod picked up support for adding add Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees. Councilman Jerry Mitchell said, "What makes Juneteenth less important than the other 11 city holidays other than it got there last." He added, "I personally think we should do it and show that Chattanooga is changing." However, Councilman Mitchell is soon ... (click for more)

Opinion

Share Your Voice In The Riverfront Planning Process

To me, the Riverfront District near the Aquarium is relaxing, it’s a place of serenity and peace. This level of tranquility allows me to clear my mind and prepare to face the challenges that are before me. I take time to look at the ripples of the water because each of them are unique and represent opportunity. It reduces stress and minimize anxiety, during times like now it allows ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vaccines Arrive Galore

Within the next 14 days, there will be 661,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine that will arrive in Tennessee and – on the 15 th day from today – it is extremely probable any person in the state over the age of 16 will be able to roll up their sleeve and get the best in urgent life insurance for absolutely free. That’s right … two weeks away. “We can do better than that if we can ... (click for more)

Sports

NCAA Women's Hoops Central: #3 Seed Tennessee vs. #6 Seed Michigan

No. 3 seed Tennessee (17-7, 9-4 SEC) and No. 6 seed Michigan (15-5, 9-4 Big Ten) will face one another for the first-time ever on Tuesday in an NCAA Second Round River Walk Region contest. The No. 13/15-ranked Lady Vols and No. 16/14 Wolverines are set to play at 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. CT) on the North Court at the Alamodome in San Antonio. UT earned its way to this meeting ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Takes Down Samford In Five Set Win

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team earned a thrilling 3-2 (23-25, 30-28, 25-15, 15-25, 15-7) victory over league-leading Samford, halting the Bulldogs' win streak at 11 matches and opportunity to clinch the Southern Conference regular season title on Monday afternoon inside Maclellan Gymnasium. Chattanooga improves to 6-10 overall and 4-10 in league play following the victory. ... (click for more)


