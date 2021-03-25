Small Cement Plant Fire Breaks Out On Suck Creek Road Thursday Morning

Cement plant workers and CFD crews together extinguished a commercial fire this morning on Suck Creek Road.



Staff members at Buzzi Unicem USA’s Signal Mountain Plant noticed smoke coming from a machine that grinds up rock around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. Hydraulic oil caught fire and the workers put it out several times, but it kept reigniting so they alerted the fire department.



A second alarm was called to bring extra manpower and resources to the scene and responding companies found fire between metal paneling and the machinery. The plant’s staff got a majority of it knocked down with fire extinguishers, but there was still some trapped in insulation, so firefighters overhauled the area to make sure everything was fully extinguished, officials said.



There were no injuries. Quint 17, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Quint 16, Quint 14, Squad 20, Engine 12, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Green Shift), CFD Special Operations and Hamilton County EMA’s Incident Dispatch Unit responded.

The cement plant expected to have everything back up and running in a few hours.

"We appreciate the assistance of their staff on the scene," officials said. "Thanks also to Mutual Aid and our other units who provided coverage at CFD fire halls during the response."