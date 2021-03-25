 Thursday, March 25, 2021 62.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Walker County Opening Storm Shelters, Activating The EOC And Canceling Meetings Ahead Of Severe Weather, Gov't Offices Closing At 3

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Four public shelters will open at 3 p.m. today in Walker County for those in need of a safe location to stay as severe weather passes through the area. 
 
Walker County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) will handle staffing at the following shelters:
 
•  Walker County Civic Center and Ag Center, 10052 N Highway 27, Rock Spring (the Ag Center will be equipped to handle crated pets);
•  Cedar Grove Community Center, 5423 W Cove Road, Chickamauga;
•  Armuchee Valley Community Center, 11471 Highway 136, LaFayette; and
•  Chattanooga Valley Church of the Nazarene, 2853 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone.
 
Residents are encouraged to bring bed linens, pillows and personal hygiene kits or toiletries with them to a shelter to make their stay more comfortable. Those taking shelter will be socially distanced and advised of CDC guidelines for mask usage.
 
Those in need of assistance getting to a shelter can call 706-375-7810. This number should also be used to report non-life threatening events, such as downed trees or blocked roads.
 
Walker County Emergency Services will open the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at the 911 Center in Rock Spring at Noon for county and city services to coordinate operations during this potentially dangerous weather event.
 
In addition, all county government meetings scheduled for tonight have been canceled. This includes the Board of Commissioners meeting and the Planning Commission work session.

Also, in order to provide time for employees to get home safely before the threat of severe weather intensifies, all Walker County Government offices will be closing at 3 p.m. for non-essential workers today.


March 25, 2021

Police Blotter: Billiard Club Turns Over Collection Of Fake IDs; Man Missing 4 Teeth Is Scaring Wendy's Employees

March 25, 2021

East Ridge City Council Meeting Rescheduled For March 26

March 25, 2021

Health Department Announces Additional 1st And 2nd Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments; For Phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c, 2a, 2b & Adults 55+


A man told police he had brought a woman to her residence on Eblen Drive because she was too intoxicated to drive. Police spoke with the woman, who was not in possession of her vehicle keys, ... (click for more)

East Ridge has postponed their City Council Meeting scheduled for today until tomorrow, Friday, March 26, at 3 p.m. City officials made the decision based on current weather advisories for ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department has added first dose and second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule. First Dose Appointments: • March 29 and 30 at CARTA Bus Barn • March ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Billiard Club Turns Over Collection Of Fake IDs; Man Missing 4 Teeth Is Scaring Wendy's Employees

A man told police he had brought a woman to her residence on Eblen Drive because she was too intoxicated to drive. Police spoke with the woman, who was not in possession of her vehicle keys, and was sleeping in her vehicle. She said she wanted to sleep off the intoxication right where she was. Police verified that the man was in possession of her keys. * * * An employee ... (click for more)

East Ridge City Council Meeting Rescheduled For March 26

East Ridge has postponed their City Council Meeting scheduled for today until tomorrow, Friday, March 26, at 3 p.m. City officials made the decision based on current weather advisories for severe weather and possible tornadoes predicted for today. East Ridge City Hall is now closed for the remainder of the day due to a power failure. (click for more)

Opinion

How Many Times Until It's Too Many Times - And Response (3)

How many times do we have to go through the cycle of a mass shooting and sending our thoughts and prayers and resolving to do something, before we actually take action? Last week, a young man went to a store and bought a gun. On that very day, he leaves a path of destruction through the Asian-American community in Atlanta. Before we have time to process that event, a man takes ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Cigna: No White Men

According to the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, 18 of the top 20 employers in our community have over 1,000 weekly workers. Cigna Healthcare, 13 th on the list with 1,757 in Hamilton County, may be the most unique. It has been alleged by several national sources over the last several days that the health insurance giant will no longer hire white males. It appears the “woke ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Bradley Stand Out Rhyne Howard Named Finalist For Wade Trophy

University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard has been named one of four finalists for the prestigious Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Wade Trophy, which annually names college basketball’s best player. The Wade Trophy — now in its 44nd year — is the oldest and most prestigious national player of the year award in college women’s basketball. It ... (click for more)

First Spring Heupel Era Practices Begin Thursday

The opening spring of the Josh Heupel era at Tennessee is set to get underway on Thursday afternoon as the Volunteers will go through the first of 15 football workouts. Heupel, who orchestrated offensive juggernauts at Missouri and UCF, begins his fourth season as a head coach and first at Tennessee. A 2018 National Coach of the Year finalist, Heupel posted a 28-8 record in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors