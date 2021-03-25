Walker County Opening Storm Shelters, Activating The EOC And Canceling Meetings Ahead Of Severe Weather, Gov't Offices Closing At 3

Four public shelters will open at 3 p.m. today in Walker County for those in need of a safe location to stay as severe weather passes through the area.



Walker County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) will handle staffing at the following shelters:



• Walker County Civic Center and Ag Center, 10052 N Highway 27, Rock Spring (the Ag Center will be equipped to handle crated pets);

• Cedar Grove Community Center, 5423 W Cove Road, Chickamauga;

• Armuchee Valley Community Center, 11471 Highway 136, LaFayette; and

• Chattanooga Valley Church of the Nazarene, 2853 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone.



Residents are encouraged to bring bed linens, pillows and personal hygiene kits or toiletries with them to a shelter to make their stay more comfortable. Those taking shelter will be socially distanced and advised of CDC guidelines for mask usage.



Those in need of assistance getting to a shelter can call 706-375-7810. This number should also be used to report non-life threatening events, such as downed trees or blocked roads.



Walker County Emergency Services will open the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at the 911 Center in Rock Spring at Noon for county and city services to coordinate operations during this potentially dangerous weather event.



In addition, all county government meetings scheduled for tonight have been canceled. This includes the Board of Commissioners meeting and the Planning Commission work session.

Also, in order to provide time for employees to get home safely before the threat of severe weather intensifies, all Walker County Government offices will be closing at 3 p.m. for non-essential workers today.