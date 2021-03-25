Whitfield County Has Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 82 More Deaths, 1,219 New Cases
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 82 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,336.
There were 1,219 new cases, as that total reached 846,745 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 58,304, which is 121 more than Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,329 cases, up 14; 61 deaths; 239 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,150 cases, up 5; 60 deaths; 167 hospitalizations, up 1
Dade County: 1,157 cases, up 2; 10 deaths; 57 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,154 cases, up 25; 76 deaths; 265 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,461 cases, up 16; 220 deaths, up 1; 718 hospitalizations, up 1