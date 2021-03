A driver from a badly mangled car that went off I-75 South on Thursday night had to be extricated by emergency personnel.

The wreck was near the I-24/I-75 construction area.

The driver was transported by Hamilton County EMS.

Ladder 13, Squad 13, Squad 7, East Ridge Squad 2, and Battalion 2 Green Shift responded. Driver transported by HCEMS. Photos from Battalion Chief David Thompson Jr.