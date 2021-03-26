Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Public Works



a. MR-2021-0171 Arrowhead Investments c/o Bryan Youngblood (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sanitary sewer easement located in the 400 block of Druid Lane (405, 407, 411, 415, 419, and 423), as detailed on the attached map.

(District 2) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)Transportationb. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 24, Article XIV, Section 24-502, relating to speed on through streets.VI. Ordinances - First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road and 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone for the entire site. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 03-16-2021)2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road and 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, by adding a new Section 31-324.3, Vegetative Planting Requirements when Steep Slopes are Disturbed, a new Section 31-324.4, Steep Slope Vegetation Policy and Planting Requirements, and a new Section 31-324.5, Incentives for Preservation of Existing Trees. (Sponsored by Councilman Ledford)c. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Article VIII, Division 8, Section 31-365, Hearing Procedure; Judicial Review, to provide the authority for the Stormwater Regulations Board to Prohibit the Issuance of Additional Land Disturbance Permits after notice and hearing by the Stormwater Regulations Board when civil penalties are not paid to the City of Chattanooga. (Sponsored by Chairman Henderson and Councilman Mitchell)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to extend an existing Master Services Agreement with CivicPlus, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for Open Spaces / Outdoor Chattanooga and City Park Reservation Management, for a term of ten (10) months, from April 25, 2021 through February 24, 2022.FINANCEb. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of Tanikia Jackson as Interim City Treasurer with an effective date of March 30, 2021. (Added with permission by Chairman Henderson)MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s re-appointment of Karah Nazor to the Stormwater Regulations Board.d. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointments of Sharon Greene and Dominique Brandt to the Youth and Family Development Board.LEGALe. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute the Brownfield Voluntary Agreement with the State of Tennessee, Department of Environment and Conservation, Division of Remediation, concerning the Old Lupton City Mill Site located at 1210 Mercer Street, Chattanooga, TN. (District 2)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into year five (5) of a possible five (5) year agreement with Material Matters, Inc. for professional services related to the Biosolids Data Management System and all services listed therein, for an amount not to exceed $55,750.00.g. A resolution adopting a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Chattanooga and the Young Men’s Christian Association of Metropolitan Chattanooga (YMCA), in substantially the form attached, to establish a basis for reimbursement of utilities and personnel expenses incurred by the YMCA in support of the City’s volunteer emergency response and debris removal work in connection with the April 2020 tornado event (DR-4541).h. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to reimburse the City of Knoxville for $48,631.94 of mutual-aid expenses incurred during the April 2020 tornado event (DR-4541).i. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30607 to increase the annual not to exceed amount by an additional $400,000.00, for a revised not to exceed amount of $700,000.00 for the remainder of year three (3) of a four (4) year term for the On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for Structural Engineering Services, Contract No. E-18-008-101, (Resolution No. 29704) for the following seven (7) consultant firms: (1) Allen and Hoshall, Inc.; (2) Alfred Benesch and Company; (3) CTI Engineers, Inc.; (4) Estes Russell Engineering, Inc.; (5) Integrated Structural Services, Inc.; (6) March Adams and Associates, Inc.; and (7) Volkert, Inc.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, APRIL 6, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. MR-2021-0047 Southern Spears Properties/Agent for Acme Brick Company (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning multiple rights-of-way, the 4700-4800 block of an unnamed alley, 200 block of Chestnut Street, and 4700-4800 blocks of Highland Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)PURCHASINGd. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-554, Competitive Sealed Proposals. (Sponsored by Councilpersons Berz, Smith, and Ledford)7. Resolutions:

COUNCIL OFFICE



a. A resolution recommending the adoption of a paid City employee holiday for Juneteenth beginning on June 19, 2022, in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, for an estimated cost of $______________________.



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to renew the Independent Contractor Services Standard Form Agreement with CBRE, Inc. for real estate services for one (1) year, with the option to renew for one (1) additional one (1) year term.



HUMAN RESOURCES



c. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew an agreement with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to provide health plan administration services to active and retired employees at the approximate cost of $1,270,000.00 per year for the final renewal option beginning July 1, 2021.



d. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to amend blanket Purchase Order No. 545788 so as to extend contract with Outsource Staffing, LLC, for temporary employment services for eight (8) months from October 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021.



e. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an agreement with Russ Blakely and Associates, LLC, for benefit advisory and open enrollment services, and to serve as the Agent of Record for all benefit options at no cost for a three (3) year term, with two (2) one (1) year renewal options beginning July 1, 2021.



INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY



f. A resolution authorizing a spend limit increase for the existing blanket contract with AST for OMCS Hosting and Managed Services (Purchase Order No. 537480) to cover services for the remainder of current Fiscal Year June 30, 2021, for contract amount of $3,344,509.62, for an increase of $85,000.00, for a total contract amount of $3,429,509.62.



LEGAL



g. A resolution authorizing the City Attorney to obtain an interpretation from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee on certain provisions of the Court Order in Brown v. City of Chattanooga, CIV-1-87-388, on the residency requirements for sworn emergency personnel and to draft suggested language revisions to the City Charter at Section 3.1.1 which could be placed on the ballot for a Charter Referendum if it is not contrary to the January 18, 1990, Court Order in Brown v. City of Chattanooga at this time. (Sponsored by Chairman Henderson and Councilman Ledford)



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. W-19-014-201, Lupton Drive Chronic Overflow Elimination Project, to Talley Construction Inc., of Rossville, GA, for a contract amount of $1,482,559.80, with a contingency amount of $150,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $1,632,559.80. (District 2)



i. A resolution authorizing the recommendation of the Administrator for the Department of Public Works for the street name change of the unopened 700 block of Chestnut Lane to the 700 block of Middleton Lane in the Northshore Heights Subdivision.. (District 2)



j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute all necessary documents under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) Emergency Watershed Protection Program relative to storm damage from the February 6, 2019, storms at or near Arbor Creek Way, authorizing an increase of the City's twenty-five (25%) percent share from an amount of $300,000.00 to $352,000.00. (District 3)



8. Purchases.



9. Committee Reports.



10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



11. Adjournment.