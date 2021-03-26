 Saturday, March 27, 2021 Weather

Michael Smith Of Harrison Arrested In Connection With Boating Death In 2020

TWRA officers charged and arrested Michael Smith of Harrison on five counts on Friday. Smith was taken into custody and booked into the Hamilton County Jail. 

 

TWRA officers completed their investigation and presented their findings to the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office regarding the Jan.

15, 2020, boating incident in which Theresa Parker (Hamilton County) died on Chickamauga Reservoir.

 

Ms. Parker and Smith were two of three people in a canoe that capsized on Chickamauga Reservoir near the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant.  There were no life jackets aboard the canoe.

 

Based on the information presented, TWRA had warrants signed that included three charges of no life jacket, one count of registration violation and one count of reckless operation that resulted in death. 

 

TWRA officers investigate and identify contributing factors and causes for every boating incident across the state. TWRA Boating Officer David Holt said, “Many fatalities are preventable. With 32 boating fatalities on Tennessee waters in 2020, we remind everyone to wear a life jacket and of the importance of boating safety.” 

 

Various outdoors activities saw a substantial increase in 2020 and boating was no exception. The TWRA reported a noticeable increase in traffic on the state’s lakes and rivers.

 

Preliminary numbers indicate about 30 percent of the 2020 fatal incidents had alcohol/drugs as a contributing factor. In addition to the fatalities, there were 61 serious injury incidents that injured 82 individuals and 82 additional property damage incidents. During the year, TWRA wildlife officers made 62 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests.


