Police Blotter: Large Amount Of Lingerie, Makeup Found In Quality Inn's Room 201; Woman's Car Goes Up In Flames While She Is In Church

While on patrol, an officer observed an unattended vehicle parked awkwardly on Martin Street. The officer ran the tag and made contact with the owner of the vehicle who said he had loaned the vehicle to his son and would have to contact him to confirm the status of the vehicle. Police drove to the son's address on E. 5th Street and there the son told police he received a call from his father prior to the police arrival and confirmed the vehicle was stolen. The son told police he left the keys in the vehicle during the night. He said a roommate saw the car leave the driveway of the residence about 7 a.m., but thought it was the son driving the vehicle. Neither the son or father has a spare key for the vehicle. The vehicle was towed to S&S Towing until they could arrange to have a key made for the vehicle.

* * *

A white Jeep was left unoccupied in someone's front yard and stuck in the mud. The wheel was behind a rock on E. 46th Street. The doors were locked on the vehicle. Police ran the tag and verified it was stolen out of East Ridge. United Wrecker came to pick up the vehicle.

* * *

A woman on South Moore Road called police and said she heard noises on her front porch. When she turned the porch light on she saw a black SUV at the red light in front of her house. She said she hears people outside her house quite often. She told police that they were trying to open her front door. She told police that she has the screen door tied to the front door. Upon further investigation, there were no signs of forced entry to her house.

* * *

A man on Gunbarrel Road told police that he came to Chili's and drank some alcohol. Because of this he left his motorcycle on the lot. When he came back in the morning to retrieve it he noticed it was gone. He asked the manager to see if it was towed, but they said they didn't see it. The motorcycle has a sheepskin cover on the seat (if removed has a brown leather seat), stickers all over the vehicle, orange accessories (hand guards and front fender), and the windshield has a crack down the middle. He also said he had the keys and none were left with the vehicle.

* * *

A man on Carriage Parc Drive told police that his vehicle (registered to his father) was stolen. He said that he is currently separated from his wife and she recently stole one set of keys from him that belong to the vehicle.

* * *

A man on Vance Avenue told police that his Sig Sauer P365 had been taken from his vehicle some time overnight. The man believes the vehicle was locked, but was not sure. There were no signs of forced entry, but a small knife was found in the front passenger seat. The knife was taken and checked for possible finger prints. No usable prints were located. The pistol was in the driver side door with a full magazine.

* * *

A woman on Garfield Street told police that her 2013 black Lexus RX5 was stolen. She said she left the vehicle unlocked and running while she went into a residence. Police later found the vehicle abandoned on Beulah Avenue and no damage was noted. The woman was notified and she recovered her vehicle.

* * *

A man on Sky Valley Drive told police that over a year ago he sold his pickup truck to a person who has never registered it. He said he has the license plate, which he removed from the vehicle at the time of sale. He says that he continues to get renewal notices in the mail. He said he saw the truck a week or so ago and it does have a license plate on it. The man said that he contacted the tag and title office and they confirmed that it is still registered in his name.

* * *

During an investigation at the Quality Inn on Cummings Highway, it came to an officer's attention via hotel staff that a suspect had a listing on backpagegirls.com. The suspect and another man checked in that day after having been kicked out of Super 8 on Birmingham Highway. The woman had checked into room 201 at Quality Inn. In her room she had a large amount of lingerie lying around with large amounts of makeup and a couple of torn baggies.

* * *

A woman on Holland Lane called police saying she wanted a man out of her house. She said that he had locked himself in a room and then was collecting his things and leaving. She then told police that she did not want to speak with police and that she did not want anyone to come to her residence. An officer attempted to call the woman several times but she did not answer.

* * *

A man was trespassing at Circle K on Signal Mountain Road. Management didn't want to press charges and the man was allowed to walk away and go back to his camp.

* * *

While on patrol on Guild Trail, police located a Toyota Tundra that matched the description of one stolen the day before. Upon running the tag, it came back stolen. The owner was notified and it was towed by Mostellers.

* * *

There was a disorder between security and the occupants of room #320 at the Motel 6 at 5505 Brainerd Road. A woman in the room told police the man that was involved in the disorder with security had left the area. She told police that security pushed her into the elevator after the disorder. Police reviewed security footage and it was clear she was never pushed by security as she described.

* * *

A woman said her 2020 white Toyota Corolla was stolen from McBrien Road. She said she still has the only set of keys to the vehicle, but there is possibly a valet key that was left inside the

vehicle.

* * *

A clerk at a liquor store on Lee Highway told police that a white male came into the store and took three bottles of Evans Williams. The total theft was $100. The clerk gave the officer a possible tag number, but the tag could not be run due to the system being down.

* * *

A woman told police that while she was in church on Jersey Pike her car went up in flames. She said before she arrived at the church she got a new starter for the vehicle. She walked inside for about 30 minutes and then the vehicle was ablaze. She said she did turn off the car. Fire arrived on scene and was able to put out the flames on the vehicle.