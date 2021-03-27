 Saturday, March 27, 2021 66.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Lafredrick Salis, 39, Arrested In Drug Overdose Death Of Melton Brown, 18

Lafredrick Salis, 39, has been arrested in connection with a drug overdose that occurred on March 11, at a residence in the 2800 block of East 26th Street.

 

Salis is charged with second-degree murder, sale and delivery of drugs for resale, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was booked at the Hamilton County Jail on Thursday.


On March 11, Chattanooga Police responded to a residence in the 2800 block of East 26th Street where Melton Brown, 18, was found dead from an apparent overdose.

 

Since the original call, narcotics investigators have conducted extensive follow-up investigation. Their efforts, along with assistance from CPD's Fugitive Unit and U.S. Marshalls Service, led to the arrest and second-degree murder charge of Sails.

 

Two others, Alan Horton, 38, and Laquishia Espey, 31, were also charged during the arrest of Sails on Thursday. Horton was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of ecstasy, disorderly conduct, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Hamilton County Jail. Ms. Espey was issued a misdemeanor citation for marijuana possession.

 

CPD Narcotics officers continue the investigation on this case.


Hamilton County Has 29 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

Whitfield County Has 1 More COVID Deaths; Georgia Has 71 More Deaths, 1,085 Additional Cases

Walker County Returning 1.4-Acre Land Gift For Trail That Will Not Be Built


Hamilton County Has 29 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

Hamilton County had 29 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 42,361. There has been no additional deaths from the virus, for a total of 473 in the county. Tennessee will provide an update on totals across the state on Monday. (click for more)

Whitfield County Has 1 More COVID Deaths; Georgia Has 71 More Deaths, 1,085 Additional Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 71 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,487. There were 1,085 new cases, as that total reached 848,859 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 58,476, which is 69 more than Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,339 cases, up 9; ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Bill Brock Never Forgot His Chattanooga Friends

During my news reporting and talk show days I was privileged to cover many famous people and some became friends. One such person was Bill Brock. I first met Mr. Brock in the late 1960’s while he was 3rd District Congressman. I quickly learned the House member was personable and very easy to interview. I remember my unforgettable phone call from Senator Brock in 1973. While ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

In the twinkling of an eye, do you realize that tomorrow will be the day we celebrate Palm Sunday, and that as we embrace Christianity’s Holy Week, one week from tomorrow Christians all across the world will bask in Easter Sunday. Admittedly the Saturday Funnies is holding some fabulous tales and tapes for next week, but we’ve still got a wealth of riddles … THIS WEEK’S RIDDLES ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Women Earn 1-0 Soccer Win Over Visiting Citadel

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga recorded its fourth shutout this season with a 1-0 win over The Citadel in Southern Conference women’s soccer action Friday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex. “It’s a huge win,” Chattanooga head coach Gavin McKinney said. “The Citadel is a tough opponent.” Late in the first half, the Mocs attacked down the left side. Maggie ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard Tabbed As Wooden All-American/National Player Of The Year Finalist

For the second straight season, University of Kentucky women’s basketball guard Rhyne Howard has been named a John R. Wooden Award All-American, making her again a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award for national player of the year. The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the 2021 John R. Wooden Award® Presented by Wendy’s® All American Team™ on ESPNU on Friday afternoon. ... (click for more)


