Lafredrick Salis, 39, Arrested In Drug Overdose Death Of Melton Brown, 18

Lafredrick Salis, 39, has been arrested in connection with a drug overdose that occurred on March 11, at a residence in the 2800 block of East 26th Street.

Salis is charged with second-degree murder, sale and delivery of drugs for resale, and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was booked at the Hamilton County Jail on Thursday.





On March 11, Chattanooga Police responded to a residence in the 2800 block of East 26th Street where Melton Brown, 18, was found dead from an apparent overdose.

Since the original call, narcotics investigators have conducted extensive follow-up investigation. Their efforts, along with assistance from CPD's Fugitive Unit and U.S. Marshalls Service, led to the arrest and second-degree murder charge of Sails.

Two others, Alan Horton, 38, and Laquishia Espey, 31, were also charged during the arrest of Sails on Thursday. Horton was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of ecstasy, disorderly conduct, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Hamilton County Jail. Ms. Espey was issued a misdemeanor citation for marijuana possession.

CPD Narcotics officers continue the investigation on this case.

