Hamilton County Has 29 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

Hamilton County had 29 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 42,361.
There has been no additional deaths from the virus, for a total of 473 in the county.
Tennessee will provide an update on totals across the state on Monday.
March 27, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 71 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,487.
There were 1,085 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)
Walker County is planning to return 1.4 acres at the old Durham mines site on Lookout Mountain to the Wingfield family.
Joe Legge of the commission office said it is property that the Wingfield ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 71 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,487.
There were 1,085 new cases, as that total reached 848,859 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 58,476, which is 69 more than Friday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,339 cases, up 9; ... (click for more)
During my news reporting and talk show days I was privileged to cover many famous people and some became friends. One such person was Bill Brock. I first met Mr. Brock in the late 1960’s while he was 3rd District Congressman.
I quickly learned the House member was personable and very easy to interview. I remember my unforgettable phone call from Senator Brock in 1973. While ... (click for more)
In the twinkling of an eye, do you realize that tomorrow will be the day we celebrate Palm Sunday, and that as we embrace Christianity’s Holy Week, one week from tomorrow Christians all across the world will bask in Easter Sunday.
Admittedly the Saturday Funnies is holding some fabulous tales and tapes for next week, but we’ve still got a wealth of riddles …
THIS WEEK’S RIDDLES ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga recorded its fourth shutout this season with a 1-0 win over The Citadel in Southern Conference women’s soccer action Friday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex.
“It’s a huge win,” Chattanooga head coach Gavin McKinney said. “The Citadel is a tough opponent.”
Late in the first half, the Mocs attacked down the left side. Maggie ... (click for more)
For the second straight season, University of Kentucky women’s basketball guard Rhyne Howard has been named a John R. Wooden Award All-American, making her again a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award for national player of the year.
The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the 2021 John R. Wooden Award® Presented by Wendy’s® All American Team™ on ESPNU on Friday afternoon. ... (click for more)