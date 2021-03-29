March 29, 2021
Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 22-28:
FRADY DAKOTA RAY W/M 23 OFFICER CLARK WARRANT
ADAMS JOSEPH LEBRON B/M 62 EVANS RPD DUI REVOKED
JUVENILE JUVENILE JUVENILE 14 ... (click for more)
FRADY DAKOTA RAY W/M 23 OFFICER CLARK WARRANT
ADAMS JOSEPH LEBRON B/M 62 EVANS RPD DUI REVOKED
JUVENILE JUVENILE JUVENILE 14 POSSESSION OF VAPE UNDER AGE OF 21, SIMPLE BATTERY
PECO ANTHONY CHARLES W/M 18 BLESCH MISD POSSESSION LESS THAN 1OZ, POSSESSION OF FAKE I.D.
JACKSON GREGORY DARNELL W/M 48 SELF PDC
... (click for more)
During my news reporting and talk show days I was privileged to cover many famous people and some became friends. One such person was Bill Brock. I first met Mr. Brock in the late 1960’s while he was 3rd District Congressman.
I quickly learned the House member was personable and very easy to interview. I remember my unforgettable phone call from Senator Brock in 1973. While ... (click for more)
I am a huge proponent of transparency in government. I believe there are some secrets that must be kept in the interests of national security but the border crossing between Mexico and the United States isn’t one of them. Over the weekend about a dozen Republican politicians went to see why the Biden administration is not allowing pictures to be taken of what we are told is catastrophic ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team is opting out of the remainder of the 2021 spring schedule, head coach Rusty Wright announced today. The decision was made with the health and safety of the entire program as the main focus and due to COVID-19 opt-outs that made it impossible to field the required number of student-athletes in key position groups to meet Southern ... (click for more)
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga junior linebacker Christian Snyder is the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced today. It is the second week in a row the Mocs have taken home the defensive honor.
Snyder had a game- and career-high 20 tackles in Chattanooga’s 35-28 loss to Mercer on Saturday. The junior from Spring Hill, Tennessee, ... (click for more)