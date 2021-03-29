During my news reporting and talk show days I was privileged to cover many famous people and some became friends. One such person was Bill Brock. I first met Mr. Brock in the late 1960’s while he was 3rd District Congressman. I quickly learned the House member was personable and very easy to interview. I remember my unforgettable phone call from Senator Brock in 1973. While ... (click for more)

I am a huge proponent of transparency in government. I believe there are some secrets that must be kept in the interests of national security but the border crossing between Mexico and the United States isn’t one of them. Over the weekend about a dozen Republican politicians went to see why the Biden administration is not allowing pictures to be taken of what we are told is catastrophic ... (click for more)