 Monday, March 29, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Hamilton County Mask Mandate To End April 29

Monday, March 29, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced Monday that the mask mandate will be extended until the end of April, when it will permanently end.

 

"After much discussion and consideration, I will ask the Health Department to extend the mask mandate until April 28 of 2021,” Mayor Coppinger said. “However, the mask mandate will be lifted and will end on April 29.”

 

He said the number of cases and hospitalizations have steadily declined over the last few months.

He said the most important factor in lifting the mask mandate was the availability of vaccines, and the extra month will allow more citizens to be vaccinated. Mayor Coppinger said the mask mandates helped control the spread of COVID-19 among Hamilton County residents.

 

“I can’t express in enough ways how important it is to be vaccinated, and there should not be any hesitancy to get vaccinated,” Mayor Coppinger said. “It’s a personal choice each of us has to make, and I personally have been vaccinated, and most of the staff have been too. We know it offers a lot of effective protection.”

 

He said the 30-day window also allows businesses time to adjust to the removal of the mask mandate. He said when it comes to the ages of those being infected by the virus, the average age of those infected has gone down as older citizens are vaccinated.

 

He asked those who have not been vaccinated to continue to social distance and be cautious until they are vaccinated.

 

Mayor Coppinger said the vaccine appointments are booked for the next few weeks, but that they should eventually get additional doses. Mayor Coppinger said Hamilton County and its various partners have administered 152,468 vaccines to Hamilton County residents, with around 15 percent of those being the one-shot Johnson and Johnson version of the vaccine.

 

“I just want to take this opportunity to praise all of our Health Department and leadership like Becky Barnes, and the ones on the front lines who are putting shots in arms,” Mayor Coppinger said. “They’ve been at this since March 13 of last year.”

 

The mayor said there will be people who will be disappointed with the decision to lift the mask mandate in a month, and those who did not want the mask mandate in the first place. He said he and the Health Department believed they made and are making the right decisions, and continue to urge people to remain cautious.

 

“During the next 30 days, let’s do all we can to prevent ourselves from getting this highly contagious virus,” the mayor said. “Together we’ve come a long way since last March to get where we are, so we don’t want to take any steps backwards.”

 

 


March 29, 2021

Georgia Has 36 New COVID Deaths, 825 More Cases

March 29, 2021

Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths, 48 New Cases; Tennessee Has 14 More Deaths, 1,288 New Cases

March 29, 2021

Governor Bill Lee Renews Proposal For Mental Health Trust Fund


Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have were 36 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,523. There were 825 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 48 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 42,453. There have been two more deaths from the virus, for a total of 475 in the county. There are 58 patients ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee re-introduced the Mental Health Trust Fund in a renewed proposal to assist K-12 families who are facing significant mental health issues in the wake of COVID-19. This proposal ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 36 New COVID Deaths, 825 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have were 36 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,523. There were 825 new cases, as that total reached 850,413 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 58,533, which is 35 more than Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,355 cases, up 7; 61 deaths; ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths, 48 New Cases; Tennessee Has 14 More Deaths, 1,288 New Cases

Hamilton County had 48 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 42,453. There have been two more deaths from the virus, for a total of 475 in the county. There are 58 patients hospitalized and 16 in Intensive Care Units. Five others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 24 are county residents. The number of those who have recovered ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Bill Brock Never Forgot His Chattanooga Friends

During my news reporting and talk show days I was privileged to cover many famous people and some became friends. One such person was Bill Brock. I first met Mr. Brock in the late 1960’s while he was 3rd District Congressman. I quickly learned the House member was personable and very easy to interview. I remember my unforgettable phone call from Senator Brock in 1973. While ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Biden’s Censorship

I am a huge proponent of transparency in government. I believe there are some secrets that must be kept in the interests of national security but the border crossing between Mexico and the United States isn’t one of them. Over the weekend about a dozen Republican politicians went to see why the Biden administration is not allowing pictures to be taken of what we are told is catastrophic ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Opting Out Of Remainder Of Football Spring Season

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team is opting out of the remainder of the 2021 spring schedule, head coach Rusty Wright announced today. The decision was made with the health and safety of the entire program as the main focus and due to COVID-19 opt-outs that made it impossible to field the required number of student-athletes in key position groups to meet Southern ... (click for more)

Senator Blackburn Calls Out NCAA On Unequal Treatment Of Women Athletes

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), whose home state collegiate women’s basketball teams - the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the UConn Huskies - have won a combined 19 national championships, lambasted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) "for its failures to provide female athletes the same level of access to COVID-19 ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors