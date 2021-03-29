Georgia Has 36 New COVID Deaths, 825 More Cases
Monday, March 29, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have were 36 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,523.
There were 825 new cases, as that total reached 850,413 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 58,533, which is 35 more than Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,355 cases, up 7; 61 deaths; 239 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,161 cases, up 4; 60 deaths; 167 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,163 cases, up 2; 10 deaths; 58 hospitalizations, up 1
Walker County: 6,186 cases, up 16; 76 deaths; 266 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,530 cases, up 14; 222 deaths, up 1; 720 hospitalizations, up 1