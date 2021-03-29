Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have were 36 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,523.There were 825 new cases, as that total reached 850,413 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 58,533, which is 35 more than Sunday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,355 cases, up 7; 61 deaths; 239 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,161 cases, up 4; 60 deaths; 167 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,163 cases, up 2; 10 deaths; 58 hospitalizations, up 1Walker County: 6,186 cases, up 16; 76 deaths; 266 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 14,530 cases, up 14; 222 deaths, up 1; 720 hospitalizations, up 1

Georgia Has 36 New COVID Deaths, 825 More Cases

