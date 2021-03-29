 Monday, March 29, 2021 Weather

Rossville Couple And Infant Daughter Along With Truck Driver Die In I-75 Crash Near Valdosta, Ga.; Driver Who Caused Wreck Flees

Austin and Kelsey Smith
Austin and Kelsey Smith

A young Rossville couple and their unborn daughter were killed in a wreck on I-75 near Valdosta, Ga. on Thursday. Killed were Austin James Smith, 24; Kelsey Layne Ownby Smith, 21, and Aurora Gracelynn Smith.

Also killed in the crash was 67-year-old Jonathon Ricketts of Hilliard, Ohio.

The Georgia State Patrol said the wreck happened when an unidentified vehicle was going south  in the center lane and the driver abruptly hit the brakes.

There were two tractor trailers behind the car that braked. The first one hit its brakes. The second tractor trailer tried to swerve to avoid the other two vehicles, but struck the first truck. That caused it to jackknife and burst into flames.

Austin Smith was currently pursuing a career in truck driving and was studying for his CDL license. The Smiths had been planning to meet up with family after dropping off a load.

The Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is investigating.

Austin Smith was born in Syracuse, New York, but had lived most of his life in the North Georgia area. He was employed with Brian Wallin Construction for several years as a carpenter.

Kelsey Smith was a lifelong resident of the North Georgia area.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel of W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Spears and Bro. Jeremy Hanrahan officiating. Burial will follow in the Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday and prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.


Georgia Department Of Public Safety Settles Lawsuit Brought By Fired Troopers

Georgia Has 36 New COVID Deaths, 825 More Cases


Earl Freudenberg: Bill Brock Never Forgot His Chattanooga Friends

Roy Exum: Biden's Censorship

I am a huge proponent of transparency in government. I believe there are some secrets that must be kept in the interests of national security but the border crossing between Mexico and the United States isn't one of them. Over the weekend about a dozen Republican politicians went to see why the Biden administration is not allowing pictures to be taken of what we are told is catastrophic

Roy Exum: Biden’s Censorship

I am a huge proponent of transparency in government. I believe there are some secrets that must be kept in the interests of national security but the border crossing between Mexico and the United States isn’t one of them. Over the weekend about a dozen Republican politicians went to see why the Biden administration is not allowing pictures to be taken of what we are told is catastrophic ... (click for more)

Mocs Opting Out Of Remainder Of Football Spring Season

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team is opting out of the remainder of the 2021 spring schedule, head coach Rusty Wright announced today. The decision was made with the health and safety of the entire program as the main focus and due to COVID-19 opt-outs that made it impossible to field the required number of student-athletes in key position groups to meet Southern ... (click for more)

Senator Blackburn Calls Out NCAA On Unequal Treatment Of Women Athletes

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), whose home state collegiate women’s basketball teams - the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the UConn Huskies - have won a combined 19 national championships, lambasted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) "for its failures to provide female athletes the same level of access to COVID-19 ... (click for more)


