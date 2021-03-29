Rossville Couple And Infant Daughter Along With Truck Driver Die In I-75 Crash Near Valdosta, Ga.; Driver Who Caused Wreck Flees

A young Rossville couple and their unborn daughter were killed in a wreck on I-75 near Valdosta, Ga. on Thursday. Killed were Austin James Smith, 24; Kelsey Layne Ownby Smith, 21, and Aurora Gracelynn Smith.

Also killed in the crash was 67-year-old Jonathon Ricketts of Hilliard, Ohio.

The Georgia State Patrol said the wreck happened when an unidentified vehicle was going south in the center lane and the driver abruptly hit the brakes.

There were two tractor trailers behind the car that braked. The first one hit its brakes. The second tractor trailer tried to swerve to avoid the other two vehicles, but struck the first truck. That caused it to jackknife and burst into flames.

Austin Smith was currently pursuing a career in truck driving and was studying for his CDL license. The Smiths had been planning to meet up with family after dropping off a load.

The Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is investigating.

Austin Smith was born in Syracuse, New York, but had lived most of his life in the North Georgia area. He was employed with Brian Wallin Construction for several years as a carpenter.

Kelsey Smith was a lifelong resident of the North Georgia area.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel of W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Spears and Bro. Jeremy Hanrahan officiating. Burial will follow in the Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday and prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.