Georgia Department Of Public Safety Settles Lawsuit Brought By Fired Troopers

A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit brought by 26 troopers, who graduated from the 106th Georgia State Patrol Trooper School Class, but were subsequently terminated based on allegations of cheating on a radar/lidar test during trooper school.

The troopers, by and through their attorneys, Eric L. Gay, of the Law Office of Eric L. Gay; William M. Shingler, Jr. and Douglas R. McMillan, of Shingler & McMillan, LLC; and Benjamin L. Wright, Jr. of Rainwater, Gibbs and Wright, LLP, filed a complaint for violation of the Georgia Whistleblower Protection Act, in November 2020. As a result of mediation, the trooper-plaintiffs and their attorneys will receive an $850,000 monetary settlement, along with offers of reinstatement for 24 of the 26 troopers, with several months of credit towards promotion.



The settlement was reached after two full mediation sessions with mediator A. Lee Parks. While the Department of Public Safety denies any legal liability, the Department of Public Safety seeks to move the Georgia State Patrol past this dispute and avoid years of contentious litigation, especially after the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.) cleared the troopers of cheating on the radar/lidar test.



Officials said, "The Department of Public Safety, Georgia State Patrol, and Office of the Attorney General for the State of Georgia, as well as the attorneys and the troopers involved in this settlement are making this joint press statement for public recognition that the department has adopted the POST Council findings, compensated these troopers, and offered reinstatement with the Georgia State Patrol.

"It is the desire of all parties involved, that this joint press statement will aid in bringing closure and healing to a stressful, emotional, and extremely difficult time. The department will not comment further on the terms of this resolution."