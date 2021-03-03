 Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Weather

City Council Precinct By Precinct Results

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

District 2

LUPTON CITY

Tim Gorman 123
Jenny Hill 260
Thomas Lee 188

NORTH CHATTANOOGA 1

Tim Gorman 228
Jenny Hill 358
Thomas Lee 295

NORTH CHATTANOOGA 2

Tim Gorman 79
Jenny Hill 151
Thomas Lee 60

NORTHGATE 1

Tim Gorman 48
Jenny Hill 212
Thomas Lee 104

NORTHGATE 2

Tim Gorman 86
Jenny Hill 243
Thomas Lee 144 

RED BANK 2

Tim Gorman 0
Jenny Hill 3
Thomas Lee 0

RIVERVIEW

Tim Gorman 99
Jenny Hill 368
Thomas Lee 338

STUART HEIGHTS

Tim Gorman 257
Jenny Hill 487
Thomas Lee 438

District 3

DUPONT

Ken Smith 541
Rachael Torrence 98

GANNS

Ken Smith 9
Rachael Torrence 2

HARRISON 1

Ken Smith 0
Rachael Torrence 2

HIXSON 2

Ken Smith 719
Rachael Torrence 125

HIXSON 3

Ken Smith 821
Rachael Torrence 155

MURRAY HILLS 1

Ken Smith 445
Rachael Torrence 170

MURRAY HILLS 2

Ken Smith 77
Rachael Torrence 38

NORTHWOODS 1

Ken Smith 258
Rachael Torrence 71

PLEASANT GROVE 1

Ken Smith 148
Rachael Torrence 23

District 4

CONCORD 2

Bill Lloyd 82
Darrin Ledford 236

CONCORD 4

Bill Lloyd 175
Darrin Ledford 468

CONCORD 6

Bill Lloyd 28
Darrin Ledford 26

CONCORD 7

Bill Lloyd 0
Darrin Ledford 8

EAST BRAINERD 1

Bill Lloyd 207
Darrin Ledford 567

EAST BRAINERD 2

Bill Lloyd 210
Darrin Ledford 790 

SUMMIT 4

Bill Lloyd 3
Darrin Ledford 10

WESTVIEW 1

Bill Lloyd 10
Darrin Ledford 51

District 5 

BONNY OAKS

Dennis Clark 188
Isiah Hester 335
Alan Holman 39
Leeanne Jones 32
Cynthia Stanley-Cash 74

DALEWOOD

Dennis Clark 142
Isiah Hester 105
Alan Holman 33
Leeanne Jones 26
Cynthia Stanley-Cash 110

EASTGATE 1

Dennis Clark 120
Isiah Hester 60
Alan Holman 18
Leeanne Jones 32
Cynthia Stanley-Cash 50

EASTGATE 2

Dennis Clark 118
Isiah Hester 50
Alan Holman 18
Leeanne Jones 25
Cynthia Stanley-Cash 55

KINGSPOINT 1

Dennis Clark 129
Isiah Hester 122
Alan Holman 17
Leeanne Jones 31
Cynthia Stanley-Cash 86

KINGSPOINT 2

Dennis Clark 45
Isiah Hester 26
Alan Holman 8
Leeanne Jones 11
Cynthia Stanley-Cash 17

KINGSPOINT 3

Dennis Clark 4
Isiah Hester 2
Alan Holman 1
Leeanne Jones 0
Cynthia Stanley-Cash 4

LAKE HILLS

Dennis Clark 125
Isiah Hester 139
Alan Holman 26
Leeanne Jones 34
Cynthia Stanley-Cash 46

WOODMORE 1

Dennis Clark 227
Isiah Hester 143
Alan Holman 30
Leeanne Jones 71
Cynthia Stanley-Cash 139

WOODMORE 2

Dennis Clark 12
Isiah Hester 4
Alan Holman 4
Leeanne Jones 6
Cynthia Stanley-Cash 2

District 7

ALTON PARK 1

Raquetta Dotley 445
Ken Hays 155

ALTON PARK 2

Raquetta Dotley 31
Ken Hays 18

ALTON PARK 3

Raquetta Dotley 0
Ken Hays 1

DOWNTOWN 1

Raquetta Dotley 38
Ken Hays 118

DOWNTOWN 2

Raquetta Dotley 269
Ken Hays 344 

EAST LAKE

Raquetta Dotley 126
Ken Hays 127

MISSIONARY RIDGE

Raquetta Dotley 3
Ken Hays 0

ST ELMO 1

Raquetta Dotley 421
Ken Hays 274

 
District 8

AMNICOLA

D'Andre Anderson 7
Anthony Byrd 36
Marie Mott 12

AVONDALE

D'Andre Anderson 17
Anthony Byrd 209
Marie Mott 73

BUSHTOWN

D'Andre Anderson 37
Anthony Byrd 315
Marie Mott 169

COURTHOUSE 1

D'Andre Anderson 56
Anthony Byrd 165
Marie Mott 137

COURTHOUSE 2

D'Andre Anderson 4
Anthony Byrd 6
Marie Mott 12

EASTSIDE 1

D'Andre Anderson 82
Anthony Byrd 283
Marie Mott 246

EASTSIDE 2

D'Andre Anderson 3
Anthony Byrd 9
Marie Mott 1

District 9

DALEWOOD

Demetrus Coonrod 5
Kelvin Scott 1

EAST CHATTANOOGA 1

Demetrus Coonrod 111
Kelvin Scott 56

EAST CHATTANOOGA 2

Demetrus Coonrod 219
Kelvin Scott 87

EAST LAKE

Demetrus Coonrod 0
Kelvin Scott 2

EASTDALE

Demetrus Coonrod 649
Kelvin Scott 224

GLENWOOD

Demetrus Coonrod 245
Kelvin Scott 115

MISSIONARY RIDGE

Demetrus Coonrod 331
Kelvin Scott 208

RIDGEDALE 1

Demetrus Coonrod 309
Kelvin Scott 116

RIDGEDALE 2

Demetrus Coonrod 60
Kelvin Scott 40


 


2 Senior Living Facilities In Hixson Sell For Over $34 Million

Health Department Adds First Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments To The Schedule


Two senior living facilities in Hixson have sold for over $34 million. Dominion Senior Living at 2143 Northpoint Blvd. sold for $15 million. Everlan of Hixson at 2760 Northpoint Blvd. sold ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department has added a total of 4,405 new first dose Pfizer appointment opportunities to the schedule. Hamilton County aligns with the State of Tennessee's Vaccination Plan.



2 Senior Living Facilities In Hixson Sell For Over $34 Million

Two senior living facilities in Hixson have sold for over $34 million. Dominion Senior Living at 2143 Northpoint Blvd. sold for $15 million. Everlan of Hixson at 2760 Northpoint Blvd. sold for $19,250,000. Everlan is a part of Dominion Senior Living. The sales were from Dominion of Hixson LLC to Dominion of Chattanooga Propco, LLC, and from Dominion of Hixson II LLC to ... (click for more)

Opinion

COVID Vaccine: Fomenting Fear And Spreading Disinformation

Tennesseans have proven we are resilient and determined moving through the COVID pandemic response. Getting to this point in our state -- one of only a handful that has economic growth, open schools and an ability to see a light at the end of this proverbial tunnel -- has taken unbelievable effort. Yet, one revelation of many over the last year has been the need to reject those who spread disinformation.

Roy Exum: It's Dr. Seuss' Turn

There is no question in my mind that evil people are intent and relentless in their ever-emboldened efforts to destroy the United States. According to a myriad of experts, there are various and determined methods the Communists and the Chinese, in particular, intend to do that. The endless effort is to turn us against one another and, man, the far-left and far-right are falling into the trap.

Sports

Orange & White Game Set April 24 At Neyland Stadium

First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel will put his Volunteers through 15 spring practices beginning later this month, and spring football will culminate with the Chevrolet Orange & White Game on Saturday, April 24, in Neyland Stadium. Kickoff time and further details about the spring game in accordance with ongoing COVID-19 protocols will be announced in the coming weeks.

2 Chattanooga Residents Participate In 2021 World Rowing Indoor Championship

The World Rowing Indoor Championship has official world championship status. Typically, the race changes venues annually moving around the world showcasing a truly international sport and bringing the best athletes from all corners of the globe. This year, the World Rowing Indoor Championships were held virtually. Anyone with a Concept 2 rowing machine could enter to qualify.


