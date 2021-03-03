City Council Precinct By Precinct Results

District 2
LUPTON CITY
Tim Gorman 123
Jenny Hill 260
Thomas Lee 188
NORTH CHATTANOOGA 1
Tim Gorman 228
Jenny Hill 358
Thomas Lee 295
NORTH CHATTANOOGA 2
Tim Gorman 79
Jenny Hill 151
Thomas Lee 60
NORTHGATE 1
Tim Gorman 48
Jenny Hill 212
Thomas Lee 104
NORTHGATE 2
Tim Gorman 86
Jenny Hill 243
Thomas Lee 144
RED BANK 2
Tim Gorman 0
Jenny Hill 3
Thomas Lee 0
RIVERVIEW
Tim Gorman 99
Jenny Hill 368
Thomas Lee 338
STUART HEIGHTS
Tim Gorman 257
Jenny Hill 487
Thomas Lee 438
District 3
DUPONT
Ken Smith 541
Rachael Torrence 98
GANNS
Ken Smith 9
Rachael Torrence 2
HARRISON 1
Ken Smith 0
Rachael Torrence 2
HIXSON 2
Ken Smith 719
Rachael Torrence 125
HIXSON 3
Ken Smith 821
Rachael Torrence 155
MURRAY HILLS 1
Ken Smith 445
Rachael Torrence 170
MURRAY HILLS 2
Ken Smith 77
Rachael Torrence 38
NORTHWOODS 1
Ken Smith 258
Rachael Torrence 71
PLEASANT GROVE 1
Ken Smith 148
Rachael Torrence 23
District 4
CONCORD 2
Bill Lloyd 82
Darrin Ledford 236
CONCORD 4
Bill Lloyd 175
Darrin Ledford 468
CONCORD 6
Bill Lloyd 28
Darrin Ledford 26
CONCORD 7
Bill Lloyd 0
Darrin Ledford 8
EAST BRAINERD 1
Bill Lloyd 207
Darrin Ledford 567
EAST BRAINERD 2
Bill Lloyd 210
Darrin Ledford 790
SUMMIT 4
Bill Lloyd 3
Darrin Ledford 10
WESTVIEW 1
Bill Lloyd 10
Darrin Ledford 51
District 5
BONNY OAKS
Dennis Clark 188
Isiah Hester 335
Alan Holman 39
Leeanne Jones 32
Cynthia Stanley-Cash 74
DALEWOOD
Dennis Clark 142
Isiah Hester 105
Alan Holman 33
Leeanne Jones 26
Cynthia Stanley-Cash 110
EASTGATE 1
Dennis Clark 120
Isiah Hester 60
Alan Holman 18
Leeanne Jones 32
Cynthia Stanley-Cash 50
EASTGATE 2
Dennis Clark 118
Isiah Hester 50
Alan Holman 18
Leeanne Jones 25
Cynthia Stanley-Cash 55
KINGSPOINT 1
Dennis Clark 129
Isiah Hester 122
Alan Holman 17
Leeanne Jones 31
Cynthia Stanley-Cash 86
KINGSPOINT 2
Dennis Clark 45
Isiah Hester 26
Alan Holman 8
Leeanne Jones 11
Cynthia Stanley-Cash 17
KINGSPOINT 3
Dennis Clark 4
Isiah Hester 2
Alan Holman 1
Leeanne Jones 0
Cynthia Stanley-Cash 4
LAKE HILLS
Dennis Clark 125
Isiah Hester 139
Alan Holman 26
Leeanne Jones 34
Cynthia Stanley-Cash 46
WOODMORE 1
Dennis Clark 227
Isiah Hester 143
Alan Holman 30
Leeanne Jones 71
Cynthia Stanley-Cash 139
WOODMORE 2
Dennis Clark 12
Isiah Hester 4
Alan Holman 4
Leeanne Jones 6
Cynthia Stanley-Cash 2
District 7
ALTON PARK 1
Raquetta Dotley 445
Ken Hays 155
ALTON PARK 2
Raquetta Dotley 31
Ken Hays 18
ALTON PARK 3
Raquetta Dotley 0
Ken Hays 1
DOWNTOWN 1
Raquetta Dotley 38
Ken Hays 118
DOWNTOWN 2
Raquetta Dotley 269
Ken Hays 344
EAST LAKE
Raquetta Dotley 126
Ken Hays 127
MISSIONARY RIDGE
Raquetta Dotley 3
Ken Hays 0
ST ELMO 1
Raquetta Dotley 421
Ken Hays 274
District 8
AMNICOLA
D'Andre Anderson 7
Anthony Byrd 36
Marie Mott 12
AVONDALE
D'Andre Anderson 17
Anthony Byrd 209
Marie Mott 73
BUSHTOWN
D'Andre Anderson 37
Anthony Byrd 315
Marie Mott 169
COURTHOUSE 1
D'Andre Anderson 56
Anthony Byrd 165
Marie Mott 137
COURTHOUSE 2
D'Andre Anderson 4
Anthony Byrd 6
Marie Mott 12
EASTSIDE 1
D'Andre Anderson 82
Anthony Byrd 283
Marie Mott 246
EASTSIDE 2
D'Andre Anderson 3
Anthony Byrd 9
Marie Mott 1
District 9
DALEWOOD
Demetrus Coonrod 5
Kelvin Scott 1
EAST CHATTANOOGA 1
Demetrus Coonrod 111
Kelvin Scott 56
EAST CHATTANOOGA 2
Demetrus Coonrod 219
Kelvin Scott 87
EAST LAKE
Demetrus Coonrod 0
Kelvin Scott 2
EASTDALE
Demetrus Coonrod 649
Kelvin Scott 224
GLENWOOD
Demetrus Coonrod 245
Kelvin Scott 115
MISSIONARY RIDGE
Demetrus Coonrod 331
Kelvin Scott 208
RIDGEDALE 1
Demetrus Coonrod 309
Kelvin Scott 116
RIDGEDALE 2
Demetrus Coonrod 60
Kelvin Scott 40