Costume Of Lookouts Mascot Looie Is Among Items Stolen In Break-In At AT&T Field

The costume of the Chattanooga Lookouts mascot, Looie, has been stolen from an office in AT&T Field.

The Looie costume along with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise and equipment were stolen when a suspect(s) forced his/her way into a locked office, Chattanooga Police said.

Police said, "The Lookouts season kicks off at home on May 4th. #ChattPD and many other Lookouts fans would love to have Looie back on the field entertaining us by then. If you see Looie or have any information about the suspect(s) please call CPD at (423) 698-2525. Callers can remain anonymous."