Over 2,000 COVID-19 Vaccines Available This Week At Catoosa-Dade-Walker Vaccination Station

There are over 2,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments available this week at the Catoosa-Dade-Walker Vaccination Station at the Colonnade in Ringgold. Officials will be administering Moderna shots on Wednesday (9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) and Pfizer shots on Thursday (9 a.m. to 8 p.m.) by appointment.





During the first week of operation, 3,078 people received a shot at the Vaccination Station. Thursday's hours include evening appointment times based on the success of last Friday's "after work hours" vaccination effort.During the first week of operation, 3,078 people received a shot at theVaccination Station.





While officials are targeting residents in Catoosa, Dade and Walker County, the Vaccination Station is open to any Georgia resident 16 year of age or older and Tennessee and Alabama residents who work in Georgia.









The online appointment link is also available on the three county government websites and facebook pages.