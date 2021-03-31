Georgia Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud

A woman living in Rossville, Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud for allegedly reporting she lived in Tennessee for the purpose of obtaining healthcare insurance benefits through TennCare.



The Office of Inspector General, with the assistance of sheriff’s departments in Hamilton County, Tn. and Walker County, Ga., Wednesday announced the arrest of 23-year old Tracy Farthing. She is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services, which are class D felonies. Investigators allege that Ms. Farthing resided in Georgia when she reported a Tennessee address to TennCare for the purpose of obtaining health care services through TennCare. As a result, TennCare paid more than $8,470 in fees and claims on behalf of Ms. Farthing and her son.



“We appreciate the efforts of sheriff’s officers in Tennessee and Georgia in this arrest,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “Their collaborative efforts with our office help us make sure state and federal dollars in TennCare are reserved for Tennesseans.”



The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney General Neal Pinkston of Hamilton County.



The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has investigated more than 5,760 criminal cases leading to more than $10.8 million being repaid to TennCare, with a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.6 million for TennCare, according to latest figures. To date, 3,107 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.



The OIG’s most wanted for TennCare fraud are posted online at https://www.tn.gov/finance/fa-oig/fa-oig-most-wanted.html. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to use the contact information on the page.



Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free or by logging on to www.tn.gov/oig/ and following the prompts that read “Report TennCare fraud.”