 Wednesday, March 31, 2021 58.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Georgia Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

A woman living in Rossville, Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud for allegedly reporting she lived in Tennessee for the purpose of obtaining healthcare insurance benefits through TennCare.   

The Office of Inspector General, with the assistance of sheriff’s departments in Hamilton County, Tn. and Walker County, Ga., Wednesday announced the arrest of 23-year old Tracy Farthing. She is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services, which are class D felonies. Investigators allege that Ms. Farthing resided in Georgia when she reported a Tennessee address to TennCare for the purpose of obtaining health care services through TennCare. As a result, TennCare paid more than $8,470 in fees and claims on behalf of Ms. Farthing and her son.  

“We appreciate the efforts of sheriff’s officers in Tennessee and Georgia in this arrest,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “Their collaborative efforts with our office help us make sure state and federal dollars in TennCare are reserved for Tennesseans.”  

The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney General Neal Pinkston of Hamilton County.  

The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has investigated more than 5,760 criminal cases leading to more than $10.8 million being repaid to TennCare, with a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.6 million for TennCare, according to latest figures. To date, 3,107 people have been charged with TennCare fraud. 

The OIG’s most wanted for TennCare fraud are posted online at https://www.tn.gov/finance/fa-oig/fa-oig-most-wanted.html. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to use the contact information on the page.  

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions.  Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free or by logging on to www.tn.gov/oig/ and following the prompts that read “Report TennCare fraud.”


March 31, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

March 31, 2021

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/31/21

March 31, 2021

TDOT Plans Weekend Closures Of I-24 Over Germantown Road To Replace Bridges In Chattanooga


Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE 03/31/2021 1 CALLOWAY, ... (click for more)

(click for more)

As part of the bridge replacement project currently underway on I-24 over Germantown Road in Chattanooga, TDOT contract crews will soon implement several weekend closures of I-24 for bridge construction. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE 03/31/2021 1 CALLOWAY, CYNTHIA LASHON POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 03/31/2021 1 DAVE, NATHANIEL ROBERT RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 03/31/2021 True Bills: 311223 1 APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON POSSESSION ... (click for more)

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 3/31/21

(click for more)

Opinion

Way To Go, Coach

I have know Coach Jennings since he was the head football coach at Brainerd High School. His leadership and vision are responsible for the success of many young men. I am sure he will be missed, because men like him don't come around that often. I am not sure what his next step is but I am sure it will be a big one, Congratulations, Coach, on a lifetime of service! Ernie ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An April Fool’s Preview

The regular readers of Chattanoogan.com are well aware that on the first day of each new month, I take a walk “in my garden.” Every month I dole out “orchids and onions” to those who I believe have earned them. Actually, “Orchids and Onions” originated at McCallie School many years before I was born and was always a highly-anticipated feature with every new edition. Unfortunately, ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Opting Out Of Remainder Of Football Spring Season

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team is opting out of the remainder of the 2021 spring schedule, head coach Rusty Wright announced today. The decision was made with the health and safety of the entire program as the main focus and due to COVID-19 opt-outs that made it impossible to field the required number of student-athletes in key position groups to meet Southern ... (click for more)

Senator Blackburn Calls Out NCAA On Unequal Treatment Of Women Athletes

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), whose home state collegiate women’s basketball teams - the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the UConn Huskies - have won a combined 19 national championships, lambasted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) "for its failures to provide female athletes the same level of access to COVID-19 ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors