Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 114 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,462.There were 1,867 new cases, as that total reached 824,804 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 56,512, 143 more than Wednesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,167 cases, up 12; 59 deaths; 233 hospitalizations, up 3Chattooga County: 2,103 cases, up 3; 60 deaths, up 1; 160 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,118 cases, up 5; 9 deaths; 51 hospitalizationsWalker County: 5,971 cases, up 16; 71 deaths; 249 hospitalizations, up 1Whitfield County: 14,230 cases, up 14; 212 deaths, up 3; 697 hospitalizations

Georgia Has 114 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,867 New Cases

