2 Longtime Local TV Fixtures, Weather/Traffic Reporter Are Among Layoff Casualties At News Channel 9

Friday, March 5, 2021

  • Dave Staley

  • John Madewell

  • Erin Thomas


Two longtime local television news fixtures and a weather/traffic reporter were among the casualties when Sinclair Broadcasting Group had nationwide cutbacks this week.

WTVC, Newschannel 9, let go local sports icon Dave Staley and longime news/sports reporter John Madewell.

Erin Thomas, who was part of the weather staff and did traffic reports, was also let go in the Wednesday cutbacks.

The bios for Mr. Staley, Mr. Madewell and Ms. Thomas have already been taken down from the Newschannel 9 website.

Sources said the station had about 11 layoffs, including one photographer and some production personnel.

Dave Staley started out his broadcast career in Wyoming, then had a stop in Colorado and went back to Wyoming before coming to Newschannel 9 in early 1984. He has worked as a sports anchor/reporter ever since, becoming sports director in 2013 after the retirement of Darrell Patterson.

Mr. Staley is best known for his award-winning "Diamond Darlings" series about youngsters getting their first introduction to ball playing in the summer.

Mr. Madewell joined Newschannel 9 in May 1994. He was a longtime news reporter, then he switched to sports after Mr. Patterson retired. 

Ms. Thomas is an AP Award-winning broadcaster who joined the NewsChannel9 team in June 2017. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University.

Sinclair, which is one of the largest local TV station owners in the country, blamed the effects of the coronavirus pandemic for the mass layoffs.

It said it was laying off approximately five percent of its workforce, starting with 11,600 on the payroll.

A Sinclair spokesperson said, "The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be felt across all sectors of the economy, something that can have a profound impact on a company as diversified as ours. From local businesses and advertisers to distributors and partners, no component of our business’s ecosystem has been fully shielded from the impact of the global pandemic. In response to this, we are currently undergoing enterprise-wide reductions across our workforce, including corporate headquarters, to ensure we are well-positioned for future success."

Sinclair holdings include some 130 local TV stations. It acquired from Fox Live sports its regional sports networks in 2019. The RSNs were hard hit by the cancellation of games during the pandemic.


March 5, 2021

Fire Damages Condominium In Dalton Early Friday Morning

March 5, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

March 5, 2021

Soddy Daisy Simplifies Wording To Sign Ordinance; Citizen Says Litter Problem Is "Disgusting"


The Dalton Fire Department responded to a condominium fire at Chestnut Oak Drive shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday. There were no injuries reported in the fire, which caused heavy damage throughout

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute

Commissioners unanimously approved an amendment Thursday night at the Soddy Daisy Commission meeting which simplified wording to the city's sign ordinance. The size of digital advertising signs



Fire Damages Condominium In Dalton Early Friday Morning

The Dalton Fire Department responded to a condominium fire at Chestnut Oak Drive shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday. There were no injuries reported in the fire, which caused heavy damage throughout the affected condo unit, but was contained thanks to a fast response by firefighters. The first report of the fire was called in to the 911 center at 1:07 a.m. and the first

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. Order of Business for City Council V. Ordinances – Final Reading: MAYOR'S OFFICE a. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 9365 substituting "ARTSBUILD" for Allied Arts

Opinion

Shallowford Road Walmart Closing Is Representative Of Food Apartheid - And Response

The Unity Group is saddened and dismayed to hear of the closing of the Walmart Grocery store on Shallowford Road. While we recognize that the overall goal is for businesses to reach a level that obtains profit maximization, in our estimation, this recent closure is indicative of a problem that has continued to be persistent in marginalized and disadvantaged communities for more

Roy Exum: I’m Not A Christian?

The email read: "I cannot comprehend how killing unborn babies and using their tissue in medicine is obedience to Christ." Earlier in the email the writer acknowledged that I publicly state I am a Christian "… then I see a huge problem with your characterization of (the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as a 'Godsend.') "Killing babies for their parts is not from God, it

Sports

Furman Ousts UTC Women From Southern Conference Tournament, 58-40

UTC found itself on the short end of a 58-40 decision against Furman in the quarterfinal round of the 2021 Ingles Southern Conference Women's Basketball Championship presented by General Shale Brick at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville. Bria Dial, playing her final game for the Mocs , led the way with 12 points and junior Eboni Williams added 11 points along with a team-high

Randy Smith: SoCon Tournament Memories

With the Southern Conference Tournament being played this week in Asheville, North Carolina, I am reminded of how much fun going to the event each and every year was. After all, I handled the TV play-by-play for 24 seasons beginning in 1981 as well as covering the tournament for two different TV stations. It was always a lot of work but as I've always said, it's not really work


