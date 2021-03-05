Health Department Announces Additional 1st And 2nd Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

The Hamilton County Health Department has added a total of 2,300 new first dose and 2,670 new second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule. Hamilton County aligns with the State of Tennessee’s Vaccination Plan and expands COVID-19 eligibility to Phase 1C effective Monday, March 8.

New First Dose Appointments :



· March 9 and 10 at Enterprise South Nature Park –Upcoming Phase Eligibility qualifies (1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c and adults 65+)



New Second Dose Appointments:



· March 13, 15 and 16 at CARTA Bus Barn



People in the eligible phases are encouraged to visitvaccine.hamiltontn.gov and make their appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center for assistance:



· First dose appointments: 423-209-5398



· Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399

A Spanish vaccine webpage and Spanish appointment call center are available for residents who speak Spanish.



· Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384



· Spanish vaccine webpage: health.hamiltontn.org/enus/ allservices/coronavirus( covid19)/vaccine/ vacunacióncontracovid19.aspx

All three call center lines are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.



General COVID-19 questions may be directed to the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bilingual representatives are available.



Current Phases/Eligibility



COVID-19 vaccine appointments are for people who live or work in Hamilton County and meet current eligibility according to the Tennessee Department of Health’sVaccination Plan. A list of documents an individual may bring to the vaccination site to demonstrate Hamilton County residency or Hamilton County work status are available on the Health Department’sFAQ page in English and on theSpanish Vaccine page in Spanish. No documentation is required to demonstrate Phase 1C status.



Age Group Bracket :



· 65 years or older, must be a Hamilton County resident

· No specific medical conditions are required

Phase 1a1 includes:



· Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with Direct Patient Exposure and/or Exposure to Potentially-Infectious Materials

· Home health care staff

· COVID-19 mass testing site staff

· Student health providers

· Staff & Residents of Long Term Care Facilities (Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, Group Homes)

· First Responders with Direct Public Exposure including Jailers

· Individuals >18 years who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disabilities

Phase 1a2 includes:



Other Health Care Workers with Direct Patient Exposure

· Primary care providers and staff



· Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

· Pharmacists and staff

· Patient transport

· Outpatient therapists

· Urgent visit center providers and staff

· Environmental services

· Oral health providers

· Behavioral health providers

· Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

· Funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact

Phase 1B includes:



Childcare, pre-school, and kindergarten through twelfth grade teachers

School staff

School bus drivers

Other first responders (including dispatch, administrative personnel and other emergency communications personnel not included in Phase 1a1)

Airfield operations personnel employed by primary commercial and cargo service airports

Effective Monday, March 8, COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will include Phase 1C:



Caregivers (or household residents) of medically fragile children <16 years old (such as technologically dependent individuals, immunocompromised individuals, individuals with diabetes requiring medication, individuals with complex congenital or life-threatening cardiac conditions requiring ongoing medical management, individuals qualifying for a Katie Beckett waiver)

Chronic renal disease

COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, Cystic Fibrosis, moderate-severe asthma

Diabetics who take medication for their condition

Obesity (BMI >30)

Heart failure, CAD, cardiomyopathies, hypertension

Sickle cell (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia

Cerebrovascular disease or stroke

Dementia

Liver disease

Immunocompromised or weak immune system (receiving chemotherapy, taking daily oral steroid or other immunosuppressant medication, living with HIV/AIDS, history of organ, blood or bone marrow transplant)

Technologically dependent (such as individuals who are ventilator dependent, oxygen-dependent, with tracheostomy, chronically wheelchair-bound, require tube feedings, parenteral nutrition, or dialysis)

Pregnancy (NOTE: The CDC and World Health Organization have advised that pregnancy puts women at higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines have not been studied in pregnant women, and women who are pregnant are encouraged to discuss this decision with their medical provider.)

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment



· Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

· Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

· Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)

· Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable)

· Bring proof of age (if applicable)

· Bring COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form (if possible; form available for download on registration page)

· Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

· Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

Vaccination Record Card



When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.



· The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)



· The date the first dose of vaccine was given

· The date the second vaccine dose is due. This date is not an appointment. Patient must schedule a second dose appointment.

Additional Resources



· Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information. Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link:health.hamiltontn.org/ AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID- 19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx .



· Transportation is available to the vaccination site. Call 423-209-8383 to schedule a ride.

· Visit the Health Department’s new vaccine FAQ page, updated regularly: health.hamiltontn.org/en-us/ allservices/coronavirus(covid- 19)/frequentlyaskedquestions( faq).aspx



