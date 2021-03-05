Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: MAYOR’S OFFICE



a. An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 9365 substituting “ARTSBUILD” for Allied Arts of Greater Chattanooga, Inc.” as the official arts agency of the City of Chattanooga to reflect the designated name as “ARTSBUILD” as the official arts agency of the City of Chattanooga.



VI.

Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road and 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone for the entire site. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 11-10-2020)2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road and 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Premises Use Agreement with Rivermont Youth Athletic Association, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the use of athletic fields and buildings located on a portion of Tax Parcel No. 118K-A-009 at 1096 Lupton Drive, for a term of four (4) years, for annual rent in the amount of $1.00. (District 2)b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to utilize $400,000.00 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Cares Act funding to provide assistance to eligible landlords with vacant units to complete maintenance and minor repairs of up to $4,900.00 per rental unit to enable quick occupancy by a Low-to-Moderate Income (LMI) individual or households to support the City of Chattanooga’s response to rental housing availability issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.HUMAN RESOURCESc. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an agreement with Johnston & Associates, Inc. for Third Party Administration of Injury-On-Duty Occupational Health Programs, for an initial term of (2) years and twenty-two (22) days, with renewal options for three (3) additional one (1) year periods, for a vendor service fee cost not to exceed $183,501.00 per year, with estimated claim payments on behalf of the City of Chattanooga at $2,300,000.00 per year, with total contract payments not to exceed $2,483,501.00 per year. (Deferred from 02-23-2021) (Revised)INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYd. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to enter into a one (1) year agreement with Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the Learning Management System software and support, to be used by the City’s Human Resources Department, for an amount not to exceed $37,515.50. (Deferred from 02-23-2021)e. A resolution authorizing the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to enter into a blanket one (1) year contract with Carahsoft to begin April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022, with four (4) optional twelve (12) month renewals, for document signing software to be used with Oracle AST application for use citywide, for an annual amount not to exceed $150,000.00. (Revised)f. A resolution authorizing a spend limit increase for the existing contract with KCI Technologies to provide Citywork migration consulting services and support (PO#550231), representing a total increase of $50,000.00 for the remainder of the current contract beginning contract year July 17, 2018 through July 17, 2021, from $212,016.95 to $262,016.95.MAYOR’S OFFICEg. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointments of Jocelyn Loza and Dionne Jennings to the Library Board of Directors.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 2 for HDR Engineering, Inc. relative to Contract No. W-16-017-101, MBWWTP Solids Process Optimization Implementation – Phase 2, a Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $43,640.00, for a revised contract amount of $811,769.00. (District 1) (Consent Decree)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. W-19-015-201, Riverview Park/CGCC Chronic Overflow Elimination Project, to Hurst Excavating, LLC of Knoxville, TN, in the amount of $3,251,518.00, with a contingency amount of $325,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $3,576,518.00. (District 2)j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. Y-20-028-201, North Chattanooga Head Start Demolition Contract, to Tower Construction Company of Chattanooga, TN, in the amount of $53,717.00, plus a contingency amount of $5,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $58,717.00. (District 2)k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. S-19-004, USDA NRCS EWP Arbor Creek Way, to Thomas Brothers of Hixson, TN, in the amount of $1,279,270.00, with a contingency amount of $127,927.00, for an amount not to exceed $1,407,197.00. (District 3)l. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30123 to extend the effective period of the Interlocal Agreement with WWTA regarding the E2I2 projects from twelve (12) to twenty-four (24) months, along with other minor modifications as per the attached Amended Agreement.Transportationm. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to approve Change Order for Barge Design Solutions, Inc. relative to Contract No. T-14-021-101, Riverwalk IV Extension, for an increased amount of $53,310.00, for a revised contract amount of $301,480.00. (District 7)n. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into an agreement with Franklin Group, LLC relative to Contract No. T-14-021-201 for construction services associated with the Riverwalk IV Extension, in the amount of $2,461,979.60, with a contingency amount of $246,197.96, for a total amount of $2,708,177.56. (District 7) (Added with permission of Chairman Henderson)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MARCH 16, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PLANNINGa. 2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road and 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone for the entire site. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 11-10-2020)2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road and 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)6. Ordinances - First Reading:PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Public Worksa. MR-2021-0006 SSP Lucey, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sanitary sewer easement located in the 1300 block of Anderson Avenue, as detailed on the attached map. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)b. MR-2021-0007 SSP Lucey, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a storm drain easement located in the 1300 block of Anderson Avenue, as detailed on the attached map. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Premises Use Agreement with Tennessee River Soccer d/b/a North River Soccer Association, in substantially the form attached, for use of the soccer facility on a portion of Tax Parcel No. 119H-A-003.01, for a term of four (4) years with annual rent of $1.00. (District 2)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Premises Use Agreement with Lakeside Youth Association, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the use of the athletic fields and buildings located on Swan Road, Tax Parcel No. 129C-A-018, for a term of four (4) years with annual rent of $1.00. (District 5)MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointments of Sarah Page and Chris Sands to the Chattanooga Downtown Redevelopment Corporation Board.d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to apply for, and if awarded, accept the Bloomberg Philanthropies 2021 Global Mayor’s Challenge, for the HCD EdConnect Program, for an amount not to exceed $1 million.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) for JDH Company, Inc. relative to Contract No. W-20-011-201, Replacement Roofing System for multiple buildings at MBWWTP, for a decreased amount of $8,416.39, to release the remaining contingency amount of $32,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $303,431.61. (District 1)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. F-20-005-201, Replacement Roofing System for Fire Station No. 1 to Form-Crete, Inc. of Chattanooga, in the amount of $140,229.00, plus a contingency amount of $14,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $154,229.00. (District 7)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 3 (Final) for J. Cumby Construction, Inc. of Cookeville, TN, relative to Contract No. W-16-013-201, Citico Pump Reliability Improvements, a Consent Decree Project, for the increased amount of $634,915.71, for a revised contract amount of $10,423,398.71. (District 8) (Consent Decree)h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. P-20-004, Power to Protect Public Safety and Generator Back-Up to Lawson Electric Company, Inc., in the amount of $1,109,370.20, plus a contingency amount of $110,937.00, for a total amount not to exceed $1,220,307.20. (District 8)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 4 for Jacobs Engineering Group relative to Contract No. W-17-006-101, Program Management for Consent Decree Implementation, a Consent Decree Project, for WRD Operations Staff Augmentation in year four (4) of the five (5) year program, for an increased amount of $239,299.10, for a revised contract amount of $10,187,435.74. (Consent Decree)j. A resolution authorizing payment to Hamilton County Government relative to City/County jointly-owned properties insurance premium 2019-20, in the amount of $25,540.58.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.