Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 46 New Cases

Hamilton County reported 54 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 41,020.
There have been no more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Thursday, leaving the total at 466.
March 7, 2021
Two male teenagers were shot Saturday evening on North Orchard Knob Avenue.
At approximately 6:45 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,598.
There were 954 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)
COVID or no COVID, I cannot comprehend the decision by the owners of News Channel 9 to let go Erin Thomas.
I watch that show every morning and (when I can) at 6 p.m. She is outstanding at her job and very versatile doing weather, traffic, news or whatever. Totally at ease, smiling, smart, friendly and professional. What do they want?
I think the entire crew is great, including ... (click for more)
The Mayor of Detroit – Mike Duggan, a Democrat -- ignited a firestorm when he turned away 6,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine earlier this week because, in his misinformed opinion, he felt Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were better, and “I only want the best for Detroit.” Please, Mr. Duggan, do you realize that of all the cities in America, Detroit leading the country ... (click for more)
COVID has struck again.
Oh, this time not in the usual way, but its wrath hurts in much the usual way and the victims were, indeed, family members.
I’m sure most of you have seen the news, as reported on our front page, that two long-time news personalities were recently let go by Newschannel 9, actually by their parent company, Sinclair Broadcasting. The reason given ... (click for more)
Every time these two teams meet, it seems to go down to the wire. For the third year in a row, the Chattanooga Mocs gutted out a one-point win against The Citadel. This time the 18th-ranked Mocs needed a two-point conversion in overtime to take down the Bulldogs 25-24 at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston, S.C.
After allowing The Citadel to score 10 unanswered points in the ... (click for more)