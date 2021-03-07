2 Shot On North Orchard Knob Avenue Saturday Evening

Two male teenagers were shot Saturday evening on North Orchard Knob Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a second victim, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. At approximately 6:45 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue on a report of a person shot. While en route, responding officers were advised by dispatch that a victim, 17, had been shot and was being transported to the hospital by private vehicle with a non-life threatening injury.Upon arrival, officers located a second victim, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The second victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Both victims indicated that they were in a field near the above location when they heard shots and realized they had been struck.