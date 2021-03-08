Early Morning Fire Does Extensive Damage To House On Hixson Pike

A neighbor helped a man escape his burning house on Hixson Pike early Monday morning.

At 5:02 a.m., the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a home in the 900 block after receiving reports that the front porch was fully engulfed in flames that were quickly spreading. A second alarm was called to bring extra manpower to the scene.

Engine 12 found smoke and flames showing. They started an exterior attack as other crews arrived.

Thankfully, all parties were out of the structure. A neighbor assisted the resident in getting out the back door. Two dogs were also safe.

Once firefighters had the fire subdued from the outside, they conducted an interior search and confirmed that no one was still inside. The flames spread to the attic and crews continued working to get the fire under control and fully extinguished. It was a fast response and quick knockdown, fire officials on the scene stated.

The cause will be under investigation. There were no injuries. The home sustained extensive damage. The American Red Cross will be assisting the impacted resident.

Ladder 1, Squad 1, Engine 12, Quint 16, Quint 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Green Shift), EMS, EPB, CFD Supply, CFD Investigations and CPD responded. Blue Shift is swapping out on the scene.