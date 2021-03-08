 Monday, March 8, 2021 Weather

Early Morning Fire Does Extensive Damage To House On Hixson Pike

Monday, March 8, 2021

A neighbor helped a man escape his burning house on Hixson Pike early Monday morning.

At 5:02 a.m., the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a home in the 900 block after receiving reports that the front porch was fully engulfed in flames that were quickly spreading. A second alarm was called to bring extra manpower to the scene.

Engine 12 found smoke and flames showing. They started an exterior attack as other crews arrived.

Thankfully, all parties were out of the structure. A neighbor assisted the resident in getting out the back door. Two dogs were also safe.

Once firefighters had the fire subdued from the outside, they conducted an interior search and confirmed that no one was still inside. The flames spread to the attic and crews continued working to get the fire under control and fully extinguished. It was a fast response and quick knockdown, fire officials on the scene stated.

The cause will be under investigation. There were no injuries. The home sustained extensive damage. The American Red Cross will be assisting the impacted resident.

Ladder 1, Squad 1, Engine 12, Quint 16, Quint 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Green Shift), EMS, EPB, CFD Supply, CFD Investigations and CPD responded. Blue Shift is swapping out on the scene. 


Walker County Arrest Report For March 1-7

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Walker County Development Authority May Issue $19 Million In Bonds For Multi-Family Housing On Happy Valley Road, Rossville


Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 1-7: LINDSEY MELVIN CASWELL W/M 51 OFFICER WOOTEN PUBLIC DRUNK, LOITERING, PROWLING HODGE ROBERT ALAN W/M 31 SCARBOROUGH FVA SIMPLE BATTERY ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABELL, TERRY NATHAN 1633 CREEK HAVEN LOOP OWENSBORO, 42303 Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol DRIVING ... (click for more)

The Walker County Development Authority is set to issue $19 million in bonds for a multi-family housing project on Happy Valley Road, Rossville. The Walker County Board of Commissioners is ... (click for more)



Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 1-7: LINDSEY MELVIN CASWELL W/M 51 OFFICER WOOTEN PUBLIC DRUNK, LOITERING, PROWLING HODGE ROBERT ALAN W/M 31 SCARBOROUGH FVA SIMPLE BATTERY PATTERSON CLAYTON DALE W/M 44 SELF WARRANT BALL JARED ALLEN W/M 22 OFFICER BROWN THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY (F) MIDDLEBROOKS KATELYN NICOLE W/F 26 OFFICER BROWN THEFT BY ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABELL, TERRY NATHAN 1633 CREEK HAVEN LOOP OWENSBORO, 42303 Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS --- ADKIRSON, JAMES DEAN 3811 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

So Long To 3 Local TV Icons - And Response

COVID or no COVID, I cannot comprehend the decision by the owners of News Channel 9 to let go Erin Thomas. I watch that show every morning and (when I can) at 6 p.m. She is outstanding at her job and very versatile doing weather, traffic, news or whatever. Totally at ease, smiling, smart, friendly and professional. What do they want? I think the entire crew is great, including ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Winner Gets A Mess

No matter whether Tim Kelly or Kim White wins the April 13 th runoff to become the next Mayor of Chattanooga, the victory comes with a guarantee: neither one has ever seen such a mess. Of the top 150 largest cities in the United States, Chattanooga ranks 147 on the list of the Best- and Worse-Run Cities in America. Further, the Scenic City is currently No. 25 on the Most Dangerous ... (click for more)

Vols Beat Florida, 65-54, On Senior Day; Secure #4 Seed For SEC Tournament

A balanced offensive effort and a momentum-shifting, second-half run propelled the Tennessee basketball team past Florida, 65-54, on Senior Day inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The win secured the No. 4 seed and first-round bye for the Volunteers at next week's SEC Tournament. The Vols (17-7, 10-7 SEC) punished the Gators (13-8, 9-7 SEC) on the boards, out-rebounding Florida ... (click for more)

#17 Tennessee Baseball Completes Sweep Of Georgia State

No. 17 Tennessee completed its series sweep of Georgia State in dominant fashion with a 7-0 shutout win in Sunday's series finale at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Five pitchers combined for the Vols' first shutout of the year with junior right hander Elijah Pleasants earning his second victory this week after tossing 2.1 scoreless innings in relief. Junior third baseman Jake ... (click for more)


