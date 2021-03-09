 Tuesday, March 9, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


State Historical Commission Votes 9-2 To Move Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust From Capitol To State Museum

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The Tennessee State Historical Commission voted 9-2 on Thursday to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the Capitol Building to the Tennessee State Musuem.

The group had met at the request of Governor Bill Lee, who a day earlier advocated for the move.

The bust had long been positioned outside the House and Senate chambers.

The panel wound up also voting to move busts of Admiral David Farragut and Admiral Albert Gleaves from the Capitol.

Governor Lee said, "Forrest represents pain and suffering and brutal crimes committed against African Americans and that pain is very real for many of our fellow Tennesseans," Gov.

Lee said. "As they walk the halls of our state house and evaluate how he can be one of the just nine busts that are elevated to a place of honor and reverence in the Capitol. Symbols matter. Proclamations and statues are not just snapshots of our history. They're a window into what we value and while the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust creates a clear tension between heritage and symbolism, we'd be wise not to make this a referendum on his place in history.

"The Nathan Bedford Forrest bust is not just another Confederate symbol. There are reasons that this particular bust has for 40 years stood above others as controversial. It's because this particular individual, in a particular season of his life, significantly contributed to one of the most regretful and painful chapters in our nation's history."

March 9, 2021

Tennessee State House Committee Passes Term Limits On Congress Resolution

March 9, 2021

Walker County Receives Large Shipment Of COVID Vaccines

March 9, 2021

Chief Roddy: Lock Cars And Keep Firearms Out Of Vehicle


The Tennessee House State Government committee on Tuesday passed House Joint Resolution 8 for Tennessee to join other states in calling for a convention to propose a congressional term limits ... (click for more)

Walker County has received a large shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from the state to help clear out the backlog of residents who had called the county's hotline to get on the list to be ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy implored Chattanoogans to lock their cars and to keep guns stored away safely during his presentation to the City Council. He said that incredulously enough, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Tennessee State House Committee Passes Term Limits On Congress Resolution

The Tennessee House State Government committee on Tuesday passed House Joint Resolution 8 for Tennessee to join other states in calling for a convention to propose a congressional term limits amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The effort is being spearheaded by the nonpartisan, grassroots nonprofit, U.S. Term Limits. Sponsor Rep. Chris Todd said, "Now, more than ever we see ... (click for more)

Walker County Receives Large Shipment Of COVID Vaccines

Walker County has received a large shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from the state to help clear out the backlog of residents who had called the county's hotline to get on the list to be vaccinated. The Walker County Civic Center campus has been transformed into a location capable of administering over 1,100 doses on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, not every appointment ... (click for more)

Opinion

Just Say No To Metro Government - And Response

Roy Exum has once again brought up his support for metro government in Hamilton County. There are some matters that need consideration before putting it to a vote. Why do so many homeowners choose to live outside Chattanooga city limits, whether in other cities within Hamilton County, or in the unincorporated areas? I am sure that part of the reason behind people choosing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Be Like ‘Dr. Georgia’

Many years ago I was described as “a pathos writer.” At the time I had no idea what that was, much less what it meant. So, I went to the source and asked him what that meant. He laughed and assured me it wasn’t a negative thing. This magazine editor told me that I had a rare gift: my words can make readers happy or sad, he explained. You can bring laughter one day and tears the ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Send Four Wrestlers To NCAA Tournament

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team got some good news today with two individuals earning at-large bids to the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Champions. Senior Fabian Gutierrez grabbed one of seven spots at 125 pounds, while freshman Logan Andrew had his ticket punched to the NCAA Tournament at 197 pounds. All totaled, the Mocs are sending four to the ... (click for more)

UTC's Shields Named SoCon Women's Soccer Defensive Player Of The Week

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga keeper Ashton Shields was selected the Southern Conference women’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week the league office announced today. Shields played all 90 minutes in goal for the Mocs in a 0-0 double-overtime draw against league favorite Samford last week. She had six saves including one late in the match that she pushed over the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors