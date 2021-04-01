 Thursday, April 1, 2021 Weather

Cempa Community Care Announces Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru Event

Thursday, April 1, 2021
Cempa Community Care, along with Galen Medical Group and the UTC School of Nursing, will offer a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 4801 Hwy. 58, on Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.  

COVID-19 vaccines are free and available to the public by appointment only. To register and schedule an appointment, visit zocdoc.com/vaccine. Vaccine appointments are limited to 500 participants, but may be expanded based on community interest. 

The Moderna vaccine will be offered through this event.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccination requires a second dose. Cempa Community Care will host a drive-thru event to administer all second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination to participants on Saturday, May 8, at the same location at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. Participants will be expected to arrive at the same time as their previous appointment slot. 

“After almost a year of providing free COVID-19 testing, we are excited to once again be teaming up with our community partners to help distribute vaccines to our community,” says Cempa Community Care CEO Shannon Stephenson. 

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the CDC continues to recommend the wearing of masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, along with handwashing.

The Galen COVID-19 Hotline is available for anyone with questions regarding the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at 423-618-9006. Llame 423.206.4872 para preguntas sobre la vacuna o programar su cita. For additional information, visit: cempa.org/covid-19/.

Police Blotter: How TV Got Broken While Owner Took A Walk Remains A Mystery; Car Thieves At Avis Don't Get Very Far

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

East Lake Blaze Damages 12th Avenue House Thursday Morning


A woman living on Grove Street told police that a black male wearing a blue jacket, brown jacket and red beanie had broken a TV at her residence. She said the man fled the location and was located under I-27 on W. MLK Boulevard. Police located a man matching his description who identified himself to police. Police detained and transported the man back to the Grove Street address ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Way To Go, Coach

I have know Coach Jennings since he was the head football coach at Brainerd High School. His leadership and vision are responsible for the success of many young men. I am sure he will be missed, because men like him don't come around that often. I am not sure what his next step is but I am sure it will be a big one, Congratulations, Coach, on a lifetime of service! Ernie ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This April

Everything seems to be blooming as we enjoy our monthly ‘Walk in the Garden’ but I can’t remember when an April Fool’s Day has been this wet. In just two days last week we got 7.6 inches of rainfall, which means in the first three months of the year we’re about five inches over normal. But before you whine, there is this: two-thirds of the United States is abnormally dry or worse. ... (click for more)

Paul Payne: The Return Of Baseball Stirs Memories Of Childhood Card Collecting

I’m not sure why, but my anticipation for the start of professional baseball is greater than usual this year. Maybe I’m just hoping it will usher in a return to normalcy after we’ve all experienced a year that was anything but normal. We all want our lives back. But at the same time I don’t want us to waste the pain the past year has wrought to make us better people going forward. ... (click for more)

Mocs, Hamilton Finish Second At Chattanooga Classic

The Chattanooga Mocs finished tied for second at the Chattanooga Classic at Black Creek Club. The Mocs 894 was matched by Iowa as the duo dueled ETSU (887) for the title. Chattaooga’s charge was led by Esme Hamilton who finished second with 2-under 214. She and medalist Tereza Melecka (212) dominated the field as the only to complete 54 holes under par with the third-place ... (click for more)


