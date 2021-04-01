Cempa Community Care Announces Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru Event

Cempa Community Care, along with Galen Medical Group and the UTC School of Nursing, will offer a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 4801 Hwy. 58, on Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
COVID-19 vaccines are free and available to the public by appointment only. To register and schedule an appointment, visit zocdoc.com/vaccine
. Vaccine appointments are limited to 500 participants, but may be expanded based on community interest.
The Moderna vaccine will be offered through this event.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccination requires a second dose. Cempa Community Care will host a drive-thru event to administer all second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination to participants on Saturday, May 8, at the same location at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. Participants will be expected to arrive at the same time as their previous appointment slot.
“After almost a year of providing free COVID-19 testing, we are excited to once again be teaming up with our community partners to help distribute vaccines to our community,” says Cempa Community Care CEO Shannon Stephenson.
To slow the spread of COVID-19, the CDC continues to recommend the wearing of masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, along with handwashing.
The Galen COVID-19 Hotline is available for anyone with questions regarding the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at 423-618-9006. Llame 423.206.4872 para preguntas sobre la vacuna o programar su cita. For additional information, visit: cempa.org/covid-19/.