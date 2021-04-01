East Lake Blaze Damages 12th Avenue House Thursday Morning

A fire in East Lake Thursday morning broke out at a home in the 3600 block of 12th Avenue.

At 8:34 a.m., Chattanooga firefighter's Red Shift crews responded to the residential fire. Engine 9 was first on the scene and found smoke showing from the back of the house. They made an interior attack and located the fire in the rear of the residence. Flames had progressed into the attic.

Searches of the structure were conducted and no one was found inside. The residents and several dogs made it out safely.

It took multiple crews 45 minutes to get the fire under control because it made its way into exterior walls of the upstairs. Firefighters continued working until the fire was out.

The cause will be under investigation. The American Red Cross is assisting two displaced people. There is extensive damage (fire, smoke and water) to the home.

Engine 9, Ladder 5, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Engine 5, Squad 13, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, HCEMS, CPD, EPB, CFD Investigations and CFD Supply responded.