April 10, 2021
April 1, 2021
A woman living on Grove Street told police that a black male wearing a blue jacket, brown jacket and red beanie had broken a TV at her residence. She said the man fled the location and was located under I-27 on W. MLK Boulevard. Police located a man matching his description who identified himself to police. Police detained and transported the man back to the Grove Street address ... (click for more)
The Hamilton County Health Department has added new second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule. As a reminder, the patient must schedule a second dose appointment on or after the date written on the back of their vaccine record card. The location of the second dose appointment might differ from the location of the first dose appointment.
Second Dose Appointments:
The Honorable County Mayor Coppinger,
As you may know, opioid-involved overdoses have killed more than half a million people over the past two decades. This public health crisis has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, I believe we lost 165 men and women from drug overdose in Hamilton County. Over 90 of the deaths involved fentanyl. When these deaths are added to ... (click for more)
Everything seems to be blooming as we enjoy our monthly ‘Walk in the Garden’ but I can’t remember when an April Fool’s Day has been this wet. In just two days last week we got 7.6 inches of rainfall, which means in the first three months of the year we’re about five inches over normal. But before you whine, there is this: two-thirds of the United States is abnormally dry or worse. ... (click for more)
I’m not sure why, but my anticipation for the start of professional baseball is greater than usual this year. Maybe I’m just hoping it will usher in a return to normalcy after we’ve all experienced a year that was anything but normal.
We all want our lives back. But at the same time I don’t want us to waste the pain the past year has wrought to make us better people going forward. ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs finished tied for second at the Chattanooga Classic at Black Creek Club. The Mocs 894 was matched by Iowa as the duo dueled ETSU (887) for the title.
Chattaooga’s charge was led by Esme Hamilton who finished second with 2-under 214. She and medalist Tereza Melecka (212) dominated the field as the only to complete 54 holes under par with the third-place ... (click for more)