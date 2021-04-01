Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 73 New Cases; Tennessee Has 11 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 73 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 42,645. There has been one more death from the virus, a black male, older than 81, for a total of 478 in the county.



There are 62 patients hospitalized and 19 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 25 are county residents.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 41,433, which is 97 percent, and there are 734 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 813,614 on Thursday with 1,772 new cases. There have been 11 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,915, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 837 people hospitalized from the virus, which is four fewer than on Wednesday.



Testing numbers are above 7.240 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 788,215, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,072 cases, up 4; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 14,067 cases, up 32; 145 deaths



Grundy County: 1,744 cases, up 1; 31 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 3,057 cases, up 6; 46 deaths



Meigs County: 1,313 cases, up 2; 23 deaths



Polk County: 1,930 cases, up 8; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,253 cases, up 7; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,631 cases, up 5; 29 deaths



Knox County: 48,442 cases, up 73; 617 deaths, up 3



Davidson County: 85,672 cases, up 176; 902 deaths, up 6



Shelby County: 90,653 cases, up 176; 1,560 deaths, down 1