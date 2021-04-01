 Thursday, April 1, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 73 New Cases; Tennessee Has 11 More Deaths

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Hamilton County had 73 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 42,645. There has been one more death from the virus, a black male, older than 81, for a total of 478 in the county. 

There are 62 patients hospitalized and 19 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 25 are county residents. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 41,433, which is 97 percent, and there are 734 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 813,614 on Thursday with 1,772 new cases. There have been 11 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,915, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 837 people hospitalized from the virus, which is four fewer than on Wednesday.

Testing numbers are above 7.240 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 788,215, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,072 cases, up 4; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  14,067 cases, up 32; 145 deaths

Grundy County: 1,744 cases, up 1; 31 deaths, up 1

Marion County: 3,057 cases, up 6; 46 deaths

Meigs County: 1,313 cases, up 2; 23 deaths

Polk County: 1,930 cases, up 8; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,253 cases, up 7; 75 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,631 cases, up 5; 29 deaths

Knox County: 48,442 cases, up 73; 617 deaths, up 3

Davidson County: 85,672 cases, up 176; 902 deaths, up 6

Shelby County: 90,653 cases, up 176; 1,560 deaths, down 1


April 10, 2021

Police Blotter: How TV Got Broken While Owner Took A Walk Remains A Mystery; Car Thieves At Avis Don't Get Very Far

April 1, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 73 New Cases; Tennessee Has 11 More Deaths

April 1, 2021

Georgia Has 60 More Coronavirus Deaths And 945 New Cases


A woman living on Grove Street told police that a black male wearing a blue jacket, brown jacket and red beanie had broken a TV at her residence. She said the man fled the location and was located ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 73 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 42,645. There has been one more death from the virus, a black male, older than 81, for a total of 478 in the county. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have were 60 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,664. There were 945 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: How TV Got Broken While Owner Took A Walk Remains A Mystery; Car Thieves At Avis Don't Get Very Far

A woman living on Grove Street told police that a black male wearing a blue jacket, brown jacket and red beanie had broken a TV at her residence. She said the man fled the location and was located under I-27 on W. MLK Boulevard. Police located a man matching his description who identified himself to police. Police detained and transported the man back to the Grove Street address ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 73 New Cases; Tennessee Has 11 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 73 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 42,645. There has been one more death from the virus, a black male, older than 81, for a total of 478 in the county. There are 62 patients hospitalized and 19 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 25 are county residents. The ... (click for more)

Opinion

Use Opioid Settlement Funds To Help Save Lives

The Honorable County Mayor Coppinger, As you may know, opioid-involved overdoses have killed more than half a million people over the past two decades. This public health crisis has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, I believe we lost 165 men and women from drug overdose in Hamilton County. Over 90 of the deaths involved fentanyl. When these deaths are added to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This April

Everything seems to be blooming as we enjoy our monthly ‘Walk in the Garden’ but I can’t remember when an April Fool’s Day has been this wet. In just two days last week we got 7.6 inches of rainfall, which means in the first three months of the year we’re about five inches over normal. But before you whine, there is this: two-thirds of the United States is abnormally dry or worse. ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Josh Heupel Counting Heads Of Diminished Vol Squad

Along with introducing himself, Josh Heupel probably has been tempted to count heads since becoming Tennessee’s new football coach. Heupel was hired on Jan. 27, which was late by the usual standards. Around the SEC, fellow newbies Shane Beamer (South Carolina), Clark Lea (Vanderbilt) and Bryan Harsin (Auburn) all were moving into their new digs before Christmas. Of course, ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The Most Exciting Day Of The Year

It's finally here. No, not spring or April Fools Day, but Major League Baseball. It's Opening Day and after last year's COVID-19 disaster, this year's season debut takes on an extra air of excitement. Crowds will be returning to Big League stadiums this year, although at only about 25 percent capacity. But at least we can do away with those creepy cardboard cut outs that turned ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors