Police Blotter: Car Not Stolen After All (Woman Just Went To The Store); New Smart Stove Must Have Been Programmed To Smoke

A man on Delores Drive called police about a possible auto theft. However, when police arrived and spoke with the man and a woman, they found that the man had been sleeping and the woman took the car and went to the store to get drinks and cigarettes, then she came back home. No theft occurred, only a misunderstanding due to the woman not wishing to wake the man up when she went to the store. A man on Auburndale Avenue called police and said he last saw his vehicle around 4 p.m. the day before, parked at home.

He said the vehicle stayed there overnight and that morning he discovered that the inside of the vehicle had been rummaged through, but nothing was stolen. He said there was no damage to the vehicle and it had been left unlocked overnight.* * *A woman on Maple Street Court told police that she lost some money and she thought her roommate took it, but could not confirm that they took it. The woman then said that she might have just lost her cash.* * *A man on Glass Street told police that he had been to Sandy's Mini Mart between 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m., and either there or somewhere in between, he lost his wallet. He said that he drove from the store to home and has checked all through his vehicle and it was not in it.* * *Another man on Glass Street told police that his handgun was stolen from his vehicle between the hours of 8-10 p.m. He said that he left his vehicle unlocked with his Taurus G2 handgun in the center console. He said along with the handgun were a black IWB holster and one loaded magazine. The man said he did not have the serial number for the firearm, but will call back once he has that information.* * *A property manager on E. 12th Street told officers he wanted them to trespass homeless individuals from his property. Police met with the two homeless men who were there. Police asked them to clean their belongings and leave. They said that was fair and started cleaning their belongings to depart.* * *Police were called to a disorder at a residence on Museum Street where a woman said that a man had begun yelling at her about money. The man said that he had given her $10 earlier for gambling and wanted his money back. She claimed that she did not owe him any money and wanted him to leave her home. Police could not determine that any of this took place as both of them were intoxicated. Police asked the man to leave and he did.* * *An alarm was reported at Advanced Auto Parts, 5540 153 Hwy. When police arrived, they found a woman outside the business and conducted an interview, finding she was a member of the cleaning crew.* * *Police were dispatched to 100 W. 21st Street in regards to a man wearing a black coat who appeared to be begging for money on the corner of the street. Police spoke with the man, who was holding a cardboard sign in hand. The man said he was homeless. Police informed him that he could not be there and needed to go some place else. The man left the area without incident.* * *A woman on N. Marks Avenue told police that she and her husband had been arguing all night and she would like him to leave. After speaking with the couple, police determined neither of them was willing to leave the property. The husband said he would stay away from the wife. Neither of them were aggressive while police were on scene.

* * *



A woman on Standifer Gap Road told police that she was cooking dinner on her new smart stove when the stove started smoking really bad. She got everyone out of the house and called 9-1-1. When police arrived, the garage door was open and black smoke was pouring out. Fire responded to the scene and put the fire out. No one reported any injuries.