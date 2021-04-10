 Saturday, April 10, 2021 72.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Police Blotter: Car Not Stolen After All (Woman Just Went To The Store); New Smart Stove Must Have Been Programmed To Smoke

Saturday, April 10, 2021

A man on Delores Drive called police about a possible auto theft. However, when police arrived and spoke with the man and a woman, they found that the man had been sleeping and the woman took the car and went to the store to get drinks and cigarettes, then she came back home. No theft occurred, only a misunderstanding due to the woman not wishing to wake the man up when she went to the store. A man on Auburndale Avenue called police and said he last saw his vehicle around 4 p.m. the day before, parked at home.

He said the vehicle stayed there overnight and that morning he discovered that the inside of the vehicle had been rummaged through, but nothing was stolen. He said there was no damage to the vehicle and it had been left unlocked overnight. 

* * *

A woman on Maple Street Court told police that she lost some money and she thought her roommate took it, but could not confirm that they took it. The woman then said that she might have just lost her cash.

* * *

A man on Glass Street told police that he had been to Sandy's Mini Mart between 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m., and either there or somewhere in between, he lost his wallet. He said that he drove from the store to home and has checked all through his vehicle and it was not in it.

* * *


Another man on Glass Street told police that his handgun was stolen from his vehicle between the hours of 8-10 p.m. He said that he left his vehicle unlocked with his Taurus G2 handgun in the center console. He said along with the handgun were a black IWB holster and one loaded magazine. The man said he did not have the serial number for the firearm, but will call back once he has that information. 

* * *

A property manager on E. 12th Street told officers he wanted them to trespass homeless individuals from his property. Police met with the two homeless men who were there. Police asked them to clean their belongings and leave. They said that was fair and started cleaning their belongings to depart. 

* * *

Police were called to a disorder at a residence on Museum Street where a woman said that a man had begun yelling at her about money. The man said that he had given her $10 earlier for gambling and wanted his money back. She claimed that she did not owe him any money and wanted him to leave her home. Police could not determine that any of this took place as both of them were intoxicated. Police asked the man to leave and he did.

* * *

An alarm was reported at Advanced Auto Parts, 5540 153 Hwy. When police arrived, they found a woman outside the business and conducted an interview, finding she was a member of the cleaning crew. 

* * *

Police were dispatched to 100 W. 21st Street in regards to a man wearing a black coat who appeared to be begging for money on the corner of the street. Police spoke with the man, who was holding a cardboard sign in hand. The man said he was homeless. Police informed him that he could not be there and needed to go some place else. The man left the area without incident. 

* * *

A woman on N. Marks Avenue told police that she and her husband had been arguing all night and she would like him to leave. After speaking with the couple, police determined neither of them was willing to leave the property. The husband said he would stay away from the wife. Neither of them were aggressive while police were on scene.

* * *

A woman on Standifer Gap Road told police that she was cooking dinner on her new smart stove when the stove started smoking really bad. She got everyone out of the house and called 9-1-1. When police arrived, the garage door was open and black smoke was pouring out. Fire responded to the scene and put the fire out. No one reported any injuries.


April 10, 2021

Person Injured In Wreck That Results In Chemical Spill On I-75

April 10, 2021

Courtney High Murder Trial In Which State Is Seeking Death Penalty Is Set For July 27

April 10, 2021

Brandon Bragg Gets 2 Years In Federal Prison On Gun Charge


A person was injured in a wreck Saturday afternoon, which also resulted in a chemical spill. The Hamilton County Hazmat team responded to the 1400 block of Interstate 75 southbound regarding ... (click for more)

The murder trial against Courtney High in which the state is seeking the death penalty has been set for July 27 in the courtroom of Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz. High is charged along ... (click for more)

Brandon Bragg, 28, has been sentenced to serve two years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a weapon. Bragg appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. Prosecutors said on ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Person Injured In Wreck That Results In Chemical Spill On I-75

A person was injured in a wreck Saturday afternoon, which also resulted in a chemical spill. The Hamilton County Hazmat team responded to the 1400 block of Interstate 75 southbound regarding an accident and chemical spill. At 1 p.m., the Tri-Community VFD requested Hamilton County Hazmat team to help assist them with a chemical clean-up. Hazmat officials reported a box truck, ... (click for more)

Courtney High Murder Trial In Which State Is Seeking Death Penalty Is Set For July 27

The murder trial against Courtney High in which the state is seeking the death penalty has been set for July 27 in the courtroom of Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz. High is charged along with Andre Grier and Charles Shelton in the May 2016 slaying of Bianca Horton. Ms. Horton had been set to testify against Cortez Sims in his murder trial and in the incident in which he ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Don't All Federal Judges Rule The Same Way?

A common question raised about the federal courts, especially the Supreme Court, is why judges rule differently in the same or similar cases. Federal judges take an oath to “administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and [to] faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all [their] duties.” If judges are intelligent and well ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Comes the news that the University of Kentucky has, quite erroneously and therefore hysterically, just sent out 500,000 acceptance letters. As you wonder about the postage, here are this week’s riddles: THE RIDDLES 1) You have three stoves: a gas stove, a wood stove, and a coal stove, but only one match. Which should you light first? 2) I am full of holes, but I can still ... (click for more)

Sports

Soddy Daisy Native Jessica Combs Featured By Austin Peay Alumni Association

Hixson native Jessica Combs was recently honored by the Austin Peay Alumni Association in an Alumni Spotlight article. Upon her graduation in 2016, Combs became a member of the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) as a teaching pro and club professional. In 2019 APSU athletic director Gerald Harrison announced Combs would be returning to the school as its sixth head women’s ... (click for more)

Future Plans Factor Into Madison Hayes' Move To Wolfpack

Former McDonald’s All-American and SEC All-Freshman selection Madison Hayes transferred from Mississippi State to NC State for a plethora of reasons, not all of them related to basketball. The former East Hamilton superstar guard averaged 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs as a spot starter before entering her name into the transfer portal after the season. The Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors