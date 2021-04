Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, LAWAYNE MIKALE

1108 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

BALOW, ALEXIS NICOLE

462 SEVIER STREET HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BEAMON, TYRONE JUNIOR

641 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023902

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

BECK VALLE, KURSTIE LENNA

2713 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY

300 MAIN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

BURGLARY

---

BROCK, HEATHER MICHELLE

54 STILLWOOD DR HOMELESS DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---BROWN, MICHAEL JAY11409 ARMSTRONG RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---CAL, DEALUNTA LEBRON6475 E BRAINERD RD APT 413. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---CAMPBELL, DANIEL112 JONES STREET LOT 5 DEKLA, 37322Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF HEROINPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---CARTER, CASEY THOMAS2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062611Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---COFFEY, CHARLES ROBERT1014 MACK SMITH ROAD #4302 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COONROD, ANTONIO DEWAYNE30 TUNNEL BLVD APT 127 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---CRADDOCK, LENTRELL LARON4827 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---DRAGG, ERIC LEBRON1000 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE---DUKE, MARY LEANN6737 ARDIS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10000)---DYER, SECRET SNAY1216 GADD RD APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---GAY, LATASHA AILEEN705 HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---GRAY, AUSTIN CODY3530 NEW HOME LOOP RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GRAY, GARY NICHOLAS2316 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II HERIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GUINN, TAMMIE P706 LANCASTER DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---HAWKINS, FERNANDOS L2118 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JAMES, RALPHELLE ANTRA2208 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044511Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JORDAN, JOE900 MTN CREEK RD APT T 397 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---KEASLER, SAMMIE RENEE1172 HOTWATER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---KELLEY, JOSHUA BRIAN468 SEVIER STREET HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LOCKLIN, THEODORE2406 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE2000 E 23RD ST 135 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCCALEB, QUINTIS1096 NORTH HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCGANN-WOMAC, JENNIFER STOWE4716 CREEK POINT LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771362Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MILLER, BLAKE AUSTIN5175 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 10---OWENS, JOHN NEPOLEON1104 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064213Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---PENLEY, KRISTOPHER HHOMELESS 2535 S GRUNDY QUARLES HWY GAINSBORO, 38562Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PERKINS, ROBERT RAY4336 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---POWELL, QUINETTA LOUISE641 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023902Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN TRANSIT TO DAVIDSON CO.---RANKHORN, CORBIN W224 W WALDEN CIR SODDY DAISY, 373794815Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---RATKOWSKI, DARLENE7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211180Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---RAY, JONATHON MINTELL1201 BOYTON DR APT 609 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---RICE, REGINALD LAMARHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---ROGERS, ERIC THOMAS1735 BREEZE DR. SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)FALSE REPORTS---SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON259 SCHOOL DRIVE DECATUR, 73226Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SHAFFNER, BRITNEY NICOLE3410 LAND ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SHIFFLETT, LIANE CARRIE294 HYATTE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSRETALIATION FOR PAST ACTSDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SMITH, JAMES B8028 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SMITH, LEANDER ALEXANDER1725 STONE CASTLE DRIVE NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STAMPER, COURTNEY D2611 HORTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)SPEEDING---SUTTLES, JAMES TRAMELL802 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---TAYLOR, FORREST DHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---THOMAS, HALLIE MICHELLE8716 KEVIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT THEFT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF HEROIN)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---THOMAS, LILLIAM MARIE4007 PORCH ROCK RD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WATKINS, COURTNEY LEBRON5826 MOODY SAWYER ROAD APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARACONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER---WATSON, DEUNTAE MARKEE1220 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILHOITE, JESSICA N24 MARKEELE RD MANCHESTER, 373553974Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WILSON, OCTAVIAN T2360 BLACKBURN RD SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONSPEEDINGLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---WILSON, WILLIAM JOE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON3518 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY