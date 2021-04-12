Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there are 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,017.There are 587 new cases, as that total reaches 862,720 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 59,779, which is an increase of 65 from Sunday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,465 cases, up 1; 61 deaths; 246 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,199 cases, up 2; 60 deaths; 173 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,185 cases; 11 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,312 cases, up 3; 78 deaths; 272 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 14,683 cases, up 9; 225 deaths; 729 hospitalizations

Georgia Has 35 More Coronavirus Deaths; 587 New Cases

Police Blotter: Woman Saw Dollar Signs After Booth Slipped Off Step; Woman Sets Up Sleeping Quarters In Middle Of Walgreens Parking Lot

Colonial Chemical To Expand In Marion County, Creating 44 New Jobs

A woman claimed to be injured at Pier 88, 2288 Gunbarrel Road. Police spoke with the woman who said that while she was inside the business, the booth that she was sitting on fell, pushing against ... (click for more)