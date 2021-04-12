Georgia Has 35 More Coronavirus Deaths; 587 New Cases
Monday, April 12, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there are 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,017.
There are 587 new cases, as that total reaches 862,720 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 59,779, which is an increase of 65 from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,465 cases, up 1; 61 deaths; 246 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,199 cases, up 2; 60 deaths; 173 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,185 cases; 11 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,312 cases, up 3; 78 deaths; 272 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,683 cases, up 9; 225 deaths; 729 hospitalizations