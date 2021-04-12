Police Hear Woman Screaming; Arrest Bernard Whatley

Police responded to an aggravated assault call on Sunday at Germantown Road, and initially could not make contact with the complainant. Police said they heard a woman screaming for help inside the apartment. They could not kick the door in, but noticed a broken window next to the door. Police said they unlocked the door by reaching into the window, but still could not open the door.

Police said they climbed through the window after Bernard Whatley, 60, ignored their commands to come to the door. Police said they observed the victim coming out of the bathroom crying and naked. Police went into the bedroom and detained Whatley after he ignored their commands for a second time.

Police spoke with the victim and saw several red marks around her neck. The victim told them that Whatley came to the residence and began to argue. She said Whatley wedged the door closed, and held a screwdriver to her throat.

She told police that he forced her to take her clothes off, and stuck his tongue down her throat while holding the object, and that is when police arrived. Police said they found a box cutter in Whatley’s pocket and that he was holding the victim’s cellphone.

Whatley is charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and domestic violence.