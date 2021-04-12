 Monday, April 12, 2021 84.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Police Hear Woman Screaming; Arrest Bernard Whatley

Monday, April 12, 2021
Bernard Whatley
Bernard Whatley

Police responded to an aggravated assault call on Sunday at Germantown Road, and initially could not make contact with the complainant. Police said they heard a woman screaming for help inside the apartment. They could not kick the door in, but noticed a broken window next to the door. Police said they unlocked the door by reaching into the window, but still could not open the door.

Police said they climbed through the window after Bernard Whatley, 60, ignored their commands to come to the door. Police said they observed the victim coming out of the bathroom crying and naked. Police went into the bedroom and detained Whatley after he ignored their commands for a second time.

Police spoke with the victim and saw several red marks around her neck. The victim told them that Whatley came to the residence and began to argue. She said Whatley wedged the door closed, and held a screwdriver to her throat.

She told police that he forced her to take her clothes off, and stuck his tongue down her throat while holding the object, and that is when police arrived. Police said they found a box cutter in Whatley’s pocket and that he was holding the victim’s cellphone.

Whatley is charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and domestic violence.


April 12, 2021

Governor Lee Asks School Districts To Focus Stimulus Funds On Student Advancement; Boosts In-Person Learning

April 12, 2021

Police Hear Woman Screaming; Arrest Bernard Whatley

April 12, 2021

Hamilton County Has No More Coronavirus Deaths, 40 New Cases; State Has 3 More Deaths


Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and members of the General Assembly on Monday urged school districts to ensure federal education funding goes directly toward ... (click for more)

Police responded to an aggravated assault call on Sunday at Germantown Road, and initially could not make contact with the complainant. Police said they heard a woman screaming for help inside ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 40 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 43,187. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 480 in the county. The number ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Governor Lee Asks School Districts To Focus Stimulus Funds On Student Advancement; Boosts In-Person Learning

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and members of the General Assembly on Monday urged school districts to ensure federal education funding goes directly toward student achievement. Tennessee has received nearly $4.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief stimulus funding allocated specifically for K-12 education. “By using these funds wisely and returning ... (click for more)

Police Hear Woman Screaming; Arrest Bernard Whatley

Police responded to an aggravated assault call on Sunday at Germantown Road, and initially could not make contact with the complainant. Police said they heard a woman screaming for help inside the apartment. They could not kick the door in, but noticed a broken window next to the door. Police said they unlocked the door by reaching into the window, but still could not open the door. ... (click for more)

Opinion

What Silverdale Baptist Academy Taught Me About Race

It was a cold winter morning when we stepped off the bus. Like any fourth grade student, taking a day off school to go on a field trip presented me with endless potential to have fun and get into mischief. I was told to line up while they gave out tickets, and I walked with my classmates into Memorial Auditorium talking with my friends about football, video games, and whatever else ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Liberate Pilsen Again!

Dear President Biden … A perfect caper has just landed in our lap and, Mr. Commander-in-Chief, according to the School of Free Thought, we can have a hot-diggedy time with this one. Not many on your cabinet will know this but on May 6 th , 1945, the “Fightin’ Armadillos,” which you’ll recognize as the 16 th Armored of General Patton’s Third Army, liberated Plzen, Czechoslovakia ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Women Fall To Furman In SoCon Soccer Semifinal

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga battled Furman nearly to the wire, falling 1-0 in the Southern Conference women’s soccer championship semifinal at Stone Stadium Sunday afternoon. With 2:33 remaining in the game, the Paladins sent a shot into the net for the lone goal of the match. Nieva Gaither passed from the top of the box to Isabella Gutierrez on the left. Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Expect A Lot Of New Faces For Vol Basketball

Rick Barnes made an appearance at Lindsey Nelson Stadium over the weekend, which was no surprise considering the Tennessee men’s basketball coach’s background. Barnes is a baseball fan and has been a regular there over the years. Furthermore, Vols baseball hasn’t been this appealing in decades, as evidenced by a top five national ranking and another SEC series victory, this ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors