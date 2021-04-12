School Board Members Get Into Shouting Match Over Issue Of Unattended Migrant Children; Director Of Baptiste Group To Meet With Top County School Official

Two county school board members got into a shouting match on Monday afternoon over the issue of the possibility of a large number of unattended migrant children possibly being enrolled in county schools.

Board member Karitsa Mosley Jones advised board members "to be careful of saying anything that may at some point appear to be biased, discriminatory or prejudiced even if that wasn't our intent." She said the schools "have a moral obligation" to take care of all children regardless of their "race or ethnicity."

Board member Rhonda Thurman responded, "I will not apologize for putting the kids of Hamilton County first. These schools were built by taxpayers and they are the ones who pay to operate the schools."

She added, "I will never apologize for putting the children of Hamilton County first, and I will not be called a racist."

Ms. Jones became irate and interjected, "I'm not going to sit here and be lied on. I didn't call you a racist, but hit dogs do holler."

Ms. Thurman, "Yes, you did."

Ms. Jones, "I never said that. I'm not going to sit here and be lied on."

Ms. Thurman, "I'm tired of being lectured."

Ms. Jones, "She better get that together or she'll have some papers on her desk in the morning for defamation of character."

Ms. Thurman, "Oh, please."

Interim Board Chairman Steve Highlander and Supt. Bryan Johnson tried to no avail to get the meeting back to order and Ms. Jones continued to speak in a high tone and Ms. Thurman answered.

Finally, Ms. Jones walked out of the budget/agenda session, saying, "I will excuse myself before this gets to be a bigger situation."

Marsha Drake, chief equity officer, said a school official earlier in the day went to a former Tennessee Temple dorm in Highland Park where unattended migrant children are being taken, according to neighbors. A black tarp has been placed on the fence at the location, and the Baptiste Group is advertising for a large number of bilingual positions.

She said the school official met with the executive director, who did not provide any information but agreed to meet with Dr. Drake on Tuesday.

Supt. Johnson said he had little information about the situation, saying he had first heard about it from news reports. He said it is possible that the group would have its own school and that the students would not go to the county schools. The group is advertising for bilingual teachers.

Dr. Highlander said, "My first concern is for the health and safety of these students and for the students in our schools."

Board member Joe Smith asked, "Where are these children going to live?"

Ms. Thurman said, "Who is going to tell us what is going on? The mayor doesn't know anything. The governor doesn't know anything."

She said, "The number could get up to 5,000 and overwhelm our school system. Who says, 'No mas.' "

Scott Bennett, school board attorney, said the situation is not new, saying the schools picked up many refugee students from a previous Gulf Coast hurricane.

He said the schools are obligated "to provide an education for all students. Kids are kids. While they are here they are our kids same as students born on Signal Mountain, Ooltewah or anywhere else."