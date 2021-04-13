April 20, 2021
April 13, 2021
You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books.
The books include Chattanooga ... (click for more)
The week ending April 10 made Tennessee Lottery history, setting the record of $47,104,415 for instant game sales in a week.
This record-breaking week included instant game sales of $10,151,891 ... (click for more)
The Hamilton County Health Department has added new first and second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule.
First Dose Appointments:
• April 23 at CARTA Bus Barn
Second Dose Appointments: ... (click for more)
You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books.
The books include Chattanooga in Old Photos, The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads in and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga.
Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. ... (click for more)
The week ending April 10 made Tennessee Lottery history, setting the record of $47,104,415 for instant game sales in a week.
This record-breaking week included instant game sales of $10,151,891 on Tuesday, April 6, the second highest single day total after the TEL’s opening day on Jan. 20, 2004.
Daily instant game sales for the week ending April 10 totaled:
Sunday, ... (click for more)
It was a cold winter morning when we stepped off the bus. Like any fourth grade student, taking a day off school to go on a field trip presented me with endless potential to have fun and get into mischief. I was told to line up while they gave out tickets, and I walked with my classmates into Memorial Auditorium talking with my friends about football, video games, and whatever else ... (click for more)
In 1926, which was three years before The Great Depression and 95 years before Chatttanooga will elect a new Mayor today, a strange but powerful “self- improvement book” appeared in Chicago entitled, “It Works.” It quickly sold a million copies with just the initials RHJ as its author and critics called the little red book “an astonishing classic of spiritual psychology: this brief ... (click for more)
Chattanooga Football Club is strengthening its roster in advance of the 2021 spring season, signing defender Kaio DaSilva and Brett Jones to the club just as the NISA Legends Cup gets underway tomorrow.
Kaio DaSilva is a 6’4” defender who excelled as a two sport athlete at UAlbany. In two seasons, DaSilva played in 34 matches for the Great Danes, starting 23 games, and netting ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga battled Furman nearly to the wire, falling 1-0 in the Southern Conference women’s soccer championship semifinal at Stone Stadium Sunday afternoon.
With 2:33 remaining in the game, the Paladins sent a shot into the net for the lone goal of the match. Nieva Gaither passed from the top of the box to Isabella Gutierrez on the left. Chattanooga ... (click for more)