Missouri Man Arrested After Flying To Chattanooga For Sex With Child; Turned Out He Was Dealing With FBI Agent

Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Jimmy Dewayne Brock
Jimmy Dewayne Brock

A Missouri man has been arrested on transportation of child pornography charges after flying to Chattanooga to have sex with a child.

It turns out that Jimmy Dewayne Brock, 51, had been corresponding with an undercover FBI agent.

Brock, who is from Lone Jack, Mo., questioned whether he was dealing with an undercover officer. He said,  "And stupid question you're not a cop and going to bust me for coming right?" The agent replied, "Hahahaha."

Brock answered, "Good lol."

The agent said, "I don't think a cop would buy someone a plane ticket."

The agent said in February he observed a user on Kik with a display name of Jay Rock openly trading child sexual abuse materials.

He said he began corresponding with "Jay Rock", who sent him images of male children in sexual poses.

The agent said he learned that Jay Rock was actually Jimmy Dewayne Brock and that he was from Missouri.

He also found that Brock was a Tier Level 3 Sex Offender convicted in 2001 for sexual assault on an 11-year-old male child. This conviction was in Kansas City, Mo.

The agent said Brock was briefly banned from Kik, but was able to change his user name and get back on.

The agent talked about having an eight-year-old nephew and asked if Brock would like to have sex with him.  Brock said he was disabled and unable to afford an airplane ticket to Chattanooga. Then the agent said he would buy Brock the plane ticket.

After he arrived, Brock was taken into custody and is being held at the Hamilton County Jail.

Magistrate Judge Chris Steger has ordered that he remain detained.


