Man Who Stole $100, Credit Card And Lexus From Lookout Mountain Woman, Cash From Car Dealership Is Brought Back To Hamilton County

A 25-year-old man who authorities say stole $100, a credit card and a Lexus from a Lookout Mountain woman has been brought back to Hamilton County.

Daniel Joseph Tackett, who gave his address as Southside Flats on Williams Street, has been held at Maryville, Tn., after police engaged him in a pursuit while he was driving the Lexus. That was March 17 - the same date as the theft.

That day Lookout Mountain, Tn., Police were dispatched at 7 a.m. to a house on Sumach Street. A woman there said sometime between the previous afternoon and that morning that someone had entered her unlocked back door. She said the intruder had taken her wallet out of her purse that was on the kitchen counter.

Also taken was the set of keys to her silver 2017 Lexus.

She found that her credit card had been used at multiple locations, including Evensville, Tn., Decatur, Tn., Knoxville and Maryville.

The police chase began around 4 p.m. Tackett was taken into custody after the pursuit and a foot chase. Tackett had the credit card and the key fob to the Lexus in his pocket.

He is charged with aggravated burglary, theft over $20,000, fraudulent use of a credit card, and identity theft.

Tackett had been arrested nine days earlier on a burglary at Mountain View Chevrolet on 20th Street. Employees arriving at the business found that the keys were missing to a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette and a Chevy Cruze.

There was a break-in at the dealership office, and deposits of $1,262 and $200-$300 were missing from the safe.

Later that date police in East Ridge found Tackett clutching a light pole and appearing to be confused. He was shaking and seemed to be high on drugs. Tackett said he used heroin earlier in the day. He said he did not know what day or month it was or where he was located at the time.

He also had a large amount of cash on him and Mountain View Chevrolet checks.

Tackett was charged with theft over $60,000, aggravated burglary, burglary, and theft of property over $10,000 in that case.

He was out on bond at the time of the Lookout Mountain heist.