City Council Rejects Move Of Homeless To Chatt Inn On 23rd Street

The City Council on Tuesday rejected a planned move of 100 homeless individuals to the Chatt Inn on E. 23rd Street.

No one on the council made a motion in support of two resolutions dealing with the subject.

Costs would have been fully covered by the federal government for up to 90 days.

One resolution was to spend up to $341,250 for rooms at the Chatt Inn.

Another was for $62,100 in security costs.

The Berke administration had proposed using the federal COVID funds for a centralized housing of the homeless.

The first idea was to utilize the Budgetel Inn in East Ridge, but East Ridge officials objected.