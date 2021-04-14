Catoosa County Has 1 More COVID Death; Georgia Has 42 More Deaths And 1,125 New Cases
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there are 42 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,072.
There are 1,125 new cases, as that total reaches 864,895 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 60,057, which is an increase of 137 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,487 cases, up 11; 62 deaths, up 1; 247 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,202 cases; 60 deaths; 173 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,188 cases, up 3; 11 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,341 cases, up 16; 78 deaths; 275 hospitalizations, up 3
Whitfield County: 14,710 cases, up 21; 225 deaths; 731 hospitalizations, up 1