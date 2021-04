Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:



No Bills:

1 ATKINS, TRACY DEWAYNE DOMESTIC ASSAULT 04/14/2021

1 ATKINS, TRACY DEWAYNE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/14/2021

1 CONYERS, MITCHELL LAMAR POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO 04/14/2021

2 CONYERS, MITCHELL LAMAR DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 04/14/2021

1 COTTER, SARA ABIGALE POSS. HEROIN FOR RESALE 04/14/2021

2 COTTER, SARA ABIGALE POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE 04/14/2021

3 COTTER, SARA ABIGALE POSS. HEROIN FOR RESALE 04/14/2021

1 ERVIN, EZRA SHAWN DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE 04/14/2021

1 GARNER, DWIGHT VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE 04/14/2021

1 HENSLEY, DAVID AURICE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/14/2021

1 MOSES, ALVIN LEE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 04/14/2021

2 MOSES, ALVIN LEE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/14/2021

1 OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 04/14/2021

1 WIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 04/14/2021

1 OLIVER, BRANDON DEWAYNE DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE 04/14/2021

2 OLIVER, BRANDON DEWAYNE SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI 04/14/2021

3 OLIVER, BRANDON DEWAYNE REGISTRATION, EXPIRED 04/14/2021

4 OLIVER, BRANDON DEWAYNE FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 04/14/2021

5 OLIVER, BRANDON DEWAYNE FAILURE TO APPEAR 04/14/2021

True Bills:

311335 1 BALLARD, JAMES EDWARD DISORDERLY CONDUCT 04/14/2021

311336 1 BOYD, TRAVIS JUSTIN ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 04/14/2021

311337 1 KELLEY, JAMES TYLER ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 04/14/2021

311338 1 BRYANT JR, MEL MAURICE DOMESTIC ASSAULT 04/14/2021

311339 1 CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY POSSESSION OF COCAINE 04/14/2021

311339 2 CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/14/2021

311340 1 CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE 04/14/2021

311340 2 CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/14/2021

311341 1 CONYERS, MITCHELL LAMAR CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR 04/14/2021

311341 2 CONYERS, MITCHELL LAMAR POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVICTION 04/14/2021

311341 3 CONYERS, MITCHELL LAMAR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/14/2021

311341 4 CONYERS, MITCHELL LAMAR DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 04/14/2021

311342 1 COOK, JERICK T RECKLESS DRIVING 04/14/2021

311342 2 COOK, JERICK T DRINKING UNDER AGE 04/14/2021

311342 3 COOK, JERICK T DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/14/2021

311343 1 COTHRAN, JASON AARON VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY 04/14/2021

311344 1 COWAN, BESS J DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/14/2021

311345 1 GARRETT, MICHAEL ANTONIO ASSAULT 04/14/2021

311345 2 GARRETT, MICHAEL ANTONIO RESISTING ARREST 04/14/2021

311345 3 GARRETT, MICHAEL ANTONIO EVADING ARREST 04/14/2021



311345 4 GARRETT, MICHAEL ANTONIO DISORDERLY CONDUCT 04/14/2021

311345 5 GARRETT, MICHAEL ANTONIO AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/14/2021

311346 1 GEARING, DESMOND JERQUAN CRIMINAL SIMULATION 04/14/2021

311347 1 GEARING, DESMOND JERQUAN CRIMINAL SIMULATION 04/14/2021

311348 1 GONZALEZ CUELLAR, AUGUSTO CHILD ABUSE 04/14/2021

311349 1 JONES, KENNETH C AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/14/2021

311349 2 JONES, KENNETH C RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 04/14/2021

311349 3 JONES, KENNETH C VANDALISM 04/14/2021

311350 1 LANDRY JR, SYDE JAMES BURGLARY OF AN AUTO 04/14/2021

311350 2 LANDRY JR, SYDE JAMES BURGLARY OF AN AUTO 04/14/2021

311350 3 LANDRY JR, SYDE JAMES DISORDERLY CONDUCT 04/14/2021

311350 4 LANDRY JR, SYDE JAMES PUBLIC INTOXICATION 04/14/2021

311351 1 LAWSON, MAX NICKALUS CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 04/14/2021

311352 1 LEKO, KEVIN J POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/14/2021

311353 1 LOPEZ, VICTOR ARIR AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 04/14/2021

311354 1 LOWRY, JEREMY MICHAEL AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/14/2021

311355 1 MATTHEWS, KAMEL WILLIAM THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/14/2021

311355 2 MATTHEWS, KAMEL WILLIAM AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 04/14/2021

311355 3 MATTHEWS, KAMEL WILLIAM EVADING ARREST 04/14/2021

311356 1 NORMAN, ALEXIS MARIE THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/14/2021

311357 1 OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM 04/14/2021

311357 2 OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER 04/14/2021



311357 3 OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON SPEEDING 04/14/2021

311357 4 OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON RECKLESS DRIVING 04/14/2021

311357 5 OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 04/14/2021

311357 6 OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 04/14/2021

311357 7 OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON FAILURE TO APPEAR 04/14/2021

311358 1 ODOM, COURTNEY L DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 04/14/2021

311358 2 ODOM, COURTNEY L DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/14/2021

311359 1 PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARM 04/14/2021

311359 2 PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN PUBLIC INTOXICATION 04/14/2021

311360 1 PARSLEY, CHARLES A AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 04/14/2021

311360 2 PARSLEY, CHARLES A THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/14/2021

311361 1 PICKETT JR, TONY ERIC DOMESTIC ASSAULT 04/14/2021

311361 2 PICKETT JR, TONY ERIC DOMESTIC ASSAULT 04/14/2021

311361 3 PICKETT JR, TONY ERIC DOMESTIC ASSAULT 04/14/2021

311361 4 PICKETT JR, TONY ERIC AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 04/14/2021

311361 5 PICKETT JR, TONY ERIC AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 04/14/2021

311361 6 PICKETT JR, TONY ERIC THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/14/2021

311361 7 PICKETT JR, TONY ERIC THEFT OF PROPERTY 04/14/2021

311361 8 PICKETT JR, TONY ERIC FAILURE TO APPEAR 04/14/2021

311362 1 STERLING JR, SHERWIN LAMAR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/14/2021

311363 1 SUTTON, BRUCE WAYNE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/14/2021

311363 2 SUTTON, BRUCE WAYNE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/14/2021



311363 3 SUTTON, BRUCE WAYNE POSSESSION OF HEROIN 04/14/2021

311363 4 SUTTON, BRUCE WAYNE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/14/2021

311364 1 THOMPSON, WILLIE JAMES VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY 04/14/2021

311365 1 TREW, KEVIN DENTFORD POSSESSION OF FENTANYL 04/14/2021

311365 2 TREW, KEVIN DENTFORD POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 04/14/2021

311365 3 TREW, KEVIN DENTFORD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/14/2021

311366 1 WALKER, DUSTIN TRAVONNE ASSAULT 04/14/2021

311367 1 WIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION 04/14/2021

311368 1 WIRICK, BRANDON MICHAEL POSSESSION OF HANDGUN UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/14/2021

311368 2 WIRICK, BRANDON MICHAEL VIOLATION OF LIGHT LAW 04/14/2021

311368 3 WIRICK, BRANDON MICHAEL VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT LAW 04/14/2021

311368 4 WIRICK, BRANDON MICHAEL DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 04/14/2021

311369 1 WORKS, JAMES ALEXANDER POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION 04/14/2021