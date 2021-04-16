Man Charged With Double Murder Of 2 Georgia Men, One Of Whom Had Ties To Chattanooga

Erik Eduardo Cabrealopez was arrested on Thursday on charges of murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, concealing a death and evidence tampering.

He was captured in Atlanta after a car chase, and is suspected in the murder of Joshua Wyatt, 29, and Carlos Benford, 36, who were reported missing on Sunday. Mr. Benford has family in Chattanooga.

It was reported the two men went to meet a man about a business dealing and were not heard from after that.

The two men's bodies were found burning in a truck on Tuesday east of Griffin, in Spalding County.