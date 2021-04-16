Man Arrested On Multiple Burglary And Theft Charges

Perry Dale Walker, 30, was arrested earlier this week on multiple burglary and theft charges.Bradley County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a prowler call in the Red Hill Valley Road area at approximately 4:45 a.m. Monday. Responding patrol deputies located and detained Walker.Numerous investigators responded to the scene and began further investigation. Walker was found to have been involved in a burglary to a barn, five auto burglaries and six thefts that occurred overnight from April 11 to April 12. It was also discovered that Walker had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for violation of state probation for aggravated burglary and theft.In addition to violation of probation, Walker was taken into custody on six charges of theft under $1,000, five charges of auto burglary and one charge of burglary.Walker is in custody at the Bradley County Jail.