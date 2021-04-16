Catoosa And Walker Counties Have More COVID Deaths; Georgia Has 51 New Deaths
Friday, April 16, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there are 51 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,180.
There are 1,199 new cases, as that total reaches 866,978 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 60,298, which is an increase of 112 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,521 cases, up 16; 63 deaths, up 1; 247 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,206 cases, up 1; 60 deaths; 173 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,190 cases, up 2; 11 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,363 cases, up 13; 78 deaths, up 2; 276 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 14,738 cases, up 19; 226 deaths; 733 hospitalizations, up 1